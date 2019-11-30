Cassper on fake friends: The realest n*gga could be your biggest hater

As the day of his #FillUpRoyalBafokeng concert grows closer, Cassper Nyovest has come to appreciate things that he didn't always before - such as friendship.

Frustrated by the pressure and demands that come with planning the event, Cassper shared that this year has given him deeper insight into friendships.

"This year taught me two things: nothing is personal and how you feel about n*ggas doesn't mean shit. The realist n*gga around you could be your biggest hater and you won't even know it," he wrote on Monday.

"Play everything by ear. Today we are brothers, tomorrow we're rivals. That's just life. You do you!"