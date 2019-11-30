TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zakes Bantwini teaching his son isiZulu is cute!

30 November 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Nandi Madida shares a cute father and son video.
Nandi Madida shares a cute father and son video.
Image: Instagram/ Nandi Madida

In celebration of their son's third birthday, TV personality Nandi Madida shared an adorable video of her hubby, musician Zakes Bantwini teaching Shaka to speak isiZulu. 

The proud mama shared the video on social media where Zakes is seen teaching Shaka their mother tongue by pointing out objects in a book for him to repeat.  

While many found it adorable, Nandi captioned the post and said, "Happy third bday. Promise to celebrate you always, Shaka. The twins crack me up Zakes. Home is always entertaining with these two!"

This is not the first time that Nandi has shown love to her babies. In September she finally introduced her baby on her website titled, “The Queen is here! Queen Nefertiti Madida is six months old”.

Somizi's famous for his flamboyant fashion, but who are his style icons?

The 'Idols SA' judge tells us, and also shares the songs he's playing on repeat and which series he can't stop watching
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH: K.O & Nandi's 'Say U Will' video will leave you in all the feels

Oh damn! K.O and Nandi have got us back in the feels.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Nandi Madida finally introduces us to her little princess, and she's totes adorbs!

Her bundle of joy is already six months old
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Maphorisa slammed for 'overworking' Kabza de Small TshisaLIVE
  2. Itu Khune branches out for brunch with his sister and gets dragged TshisaLIVE
  3. 'F**k you! You don’t even know me in real life': Sarah Langa claps back at ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper on AKA slap: If I had retaliated, I'd have been called a hooligan TshisaLIVE
  5. Black Coffee on divorce: I don’t owe anyone anything TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X