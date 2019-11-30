WATCH | Zakes Bantwini teaching his son isiZulu is cute!
In celebration of their son's third birthday, TV personality Nandi Madida shared an adorable video of her hubby, musician Zakes Bantwini teaching Shaka to speak isiZulu.
The proud mama shared the video on social media where Zakes is seen teaching Shaka their mother tongue by pointing out objects in a book for him to repeat.
While many found it adorable, Nandi captioned the post and said, "Happy third bday. Promise to celebrate you always, Shaka. The twins crack me up Zakes. Home is always entertaining with these two!"
Happy 3rd bday! Promise to celebrate you always! @shakamadida 💕. The twins crack me up @ZakesbantwiniSA. Home 🏠 is always entertaining with these two! 😂 pic.twitter.com/JlBw3YZqBs— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) November 22, 2019
This is not the first time that Nandi has shown love to her babies. In September she finally introduced her baby on her website titled, “The Queen is here! Queen Nefertiti Madida is six months old”.
