Minnie Dlamini spreads some love on social media
TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones is using the time she has to remind her followers that she still loves them.
Since losing her brother Khosini in September, Minnie opened up about how badly she has been missing him.
Feeling vulnerable to her loneliness and the stresses of losing her brother, she opened up on Twitter, telling her followers not to forget to tell their loved ones how much they love them.
She then added that she also loved her followers.
“Don't forget to tell your people you love them. I love you guys.”
Don't forget to tell your people you love them 😘 I LOVE YOU GUYS 💎— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) November 28, 2019
Minnie has been open about her journey of healing after the death of Khosini, as earlier this week she talked about how much she missed him.
“My favourite and best 30 Seconds partner died ... We never lost a game. I'm in my feels.”
My favorite and best 30 seconds partner died... We never lost a game 💔 I'm in my feels...— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) November 26, 2019
Minnie doesn't know who she should call, now that her brother is gone.
I'm still awake... it almost my work time 6am so kushuthi I'm not sleeping today mos 🤣— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) November 26, 2019