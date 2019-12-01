Minnie Dlamini spreads some love on social media

TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones is using the time she has to remind her followers that she still loves them.

Since losing her brother Khosini in September, Minnie opened up about how badly she has been missing him.

Feeling vulnerable to her loneliness and the stresses of losing her brother, she opened up on Twitter, telling her followers not to forget to tell their loved ones how much they love them.

She then added that she also loved her followers.

“Don't forget to tell your people you love them. I love you guys.”