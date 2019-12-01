TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini spreads some love on social media

01 December 2019 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Minnie Dlamini is spreading some love.
TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones is using the time she has to remind her followers that she still loves them.

Since losing her brother Khosini in September, Minnie opened up about how badly she has been missing him.

Feeling vulnerable to her loneliness and the stresses of losing her brother, she opened up on Twitter, telling her followers not to forget to tell their loved ones how much they love them.

She then added that she also loved her followers.

“Don't forget to tell your people you love them. I love you guys.”

Minnie has been open about her journey of healing after the death of Khosini, as earlier this week she talked about how much she missed him.

“My favourite and best 30 Seconds partner died ... We never lost a game. I'm in my feels.”

Minnie doesn't know who she should call, now that her brother is gone.

