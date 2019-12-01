TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Whuuu child! Nasty C is not playing with nobody! Peep this video

01 December 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Nasty C reminds us why he's considered a killa emcee.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

Rapper Nasty C is not about to let us forget that he has rap skills to last a decade, a century even.

Ivy's son shared a video on social media where he is spitting bars for bars and left tongues wagging.

In a time where SA hip-hop is bodied by the new craze Amapiano, Nasty C reminded Mzansi how dope the genre is.

I mean, cava this video that left him getting praises for staying true to his name.

To prove that he is indeed of goat status, Nasty C even won an Afrima Awards in Nigeria along with Sjava and Nadia Nakai.

Nasty C home the prestigious Best African Rapper/Lyricist award. He also scooped the Best African Collaboration prize for his track, SMA, featuring Rowlene.

Nasty C to Sammie: I owe your mother the world because she created mine

Nasty C and Sammie celebrated their seven years anniversary in style
6 days ago

Sjava, Nadia Nakai and Nasty C win at Afrima Awards in Nigeria

SA artists brought home awards after the glitzy ceremony in Nigeria
5 days ago

Nasty C gets a tat dedicated to his mom

Rapper Nasty C really loves his mother, more so he got tattoos to prove it!
2 weeks ago

