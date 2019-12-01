WATCH | Whuuu child! Nasty C is not playing with nobody! Peep this video
01 December 2019 - 08:00
Rapper Nasty C is not about to let us forget that he has rap skills to last a decade, a century even.
Ivy's son shared a video on social media where he is spitting bars for bars and left tongues wagging.
In a time where SA hip-hop is bodied by the new craze Amapiano, Nasty C reminded Mzansi how dope the genre is.
I mean, cava this video that left him getting praises for staying true to his name.
Not playin wit you pic.twitter.com/h1Nu1WFwT4— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) November 26, 2019
To prove that he is indeed of goat status, Nasty C even won an Afrima Awards in Nigeria along with Sjava and Nadia Nakai.
Nasty C home the prestigious Best African Rapper/Lyricist award. He also scooped the Best African Collaboration prize for his track, SMA, featuring Rowlene.