AKA weighs in on La Flame fighting with a fan
‘Come to think of it, I used to be a real short-tempered idiot’
Rapper AKA has reflected on his past, even taking fans back to his “short-temped” days.
The rapper, who's had his fair share of drama with fans, said he was a better person now than he was years ago.
He laughed at his old ways, saying, “Come to think of it. I used to be a real short-tempered idiot”.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 come to think of it. I used to be a real short tempered idiot.— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 1, 2019
AKA joined a conversation after a video showing rapper La Flame “slapping” a fan while he was performing on stage went viral.
The Supa Mega took to Twitter: “The people on that video acting like they never seen someone get a hot klap before. The one kid is like, Why?! Why?”.
🤣🤣🤣 the people on that video acting like they never seen someone get a hot klap before. The one kid is like, WHY?! WHY?! 😅😅😅— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 1, 2019
A Mega fan joined in, saying AKA was far worse in his prime.
AKA, seconded the fan's comment: “True. I once karate kicked some guy who jumped on stage ... it’s funny to look back on it now. I was crazy.”
True. I once karate kicked some guy who jumped on stage 😂😂😂 ... it’s funny to look back on it now. I was crazy. https://t.co/bRTUEUrnK3— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 1, 2019
Not condoning violence or trying to make people think what he did back then was right, AKA stressed that the key was to learn to be a better person.
“It’s unfortunate. Crazy sh*t happens from time to time. The key is learn from it and do better next time.”
To prove he was no longer about throwing cellphones and slapping and kicking people, AKA said that during a show on Saturday night, he left the stage and hugged a fan.
But the fan had other intentions — to kiss him on the mouth. Instead of losing his cool, AKA controlled his temper and told the fan off nicely.
“Even last night, I got offstage and hugged some fan, Do you know what this guy does? He tries to kiss me on the mouth. Instead of actually hitting him in the face, I told him he actually deserved to get hit in the face. Controlled my temper like a champ. Super proud of myself.”
It’s unfortunate. Crazy shit happens from time to time. The key is learn from it and do better next time. https://t.co/sf9y7GryXc— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 1, 2019