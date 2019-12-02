Cassper, is that you? 'Date My Family' contestants have the internet shooketh
And ‘Papa Penny the second’ also made an appearance
Date My Family fans were more defeated than a person who lost out at Black Friday when two friends rolled up looking like musos Cassper Nyovest and Papa Penny Penny.
Thirty-year-old bachelor Sanele Mbatha was looking for love and asked the hit reality show to help him find a bae.
But he must have felt like he was at a concert when he pulled up to Pertunia's house and met her friends.
On the couch was a guy who looked like Cassper Nyovest and another who could moonlight as Papa Penny.
In the end, Sanele didn't choose Pertunia or her friends. Pertunia said it was “a bad decision” and was not impressed by malume.
Still, it was a lot for the game, and soon social media was flooded with comments and memes about the lookalikes.
Some suggested Cassper had been hired to be on the show for numbers, while others were ready to call Utatakho to test for paternity.
Here are some of our favs:
Pertunia has Cassper and Penny Penny as friends 😁 #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/hsrkDZJQXt— Ketshepile Manchwe. (@Kets_Manchwe) December 1, 2019
#datemyfamily— Kgopa ke Moreki (@TT_Kgopa) December 1, 2019
Yessssss Fam, its Cassper and Papa Penny on Family 1.... pic.twitter.com/3QFDQpEBgA
Cassper Nyovest has a twin brother somewhere out there? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/zrr8L42FAj— O L E T I L W E 🌈 (@Iam_Kardas) December 1, 2019
What are We watching...Lerato Kganyago & Cassper Nyovest #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/q4OGWFlNeO— Gontse_leRole (@LeroleGontse) December 1, 2019
#DateMyFamily family 1 has a cassper look-a-alike....watch cassper trend soon pic.twitter.com/wiJUyb1WW3— #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) December 1, 2019
#DateMyFamily I saw Cassper Nyovest . 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/AJrzjf0WdS— Mafoko Mokwena (@MokwenaMafoko) December 1, 2019
I'll tell my kids this was Cassper Nyovest #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/Us4qddrOgb— Shalati Rikhotso (@CharlatTracy) December 1, 2019
Aowa this episode is lit.— Junior Singo (@JuniorSingo_SA) December 1, 2019
-Spongebob
-Papa Penny Jnr
-Cassper's doppelganger
Also, Papa Penny Jnr is asking about declarations of income like he works for SARS ouchea!
I think uSanele is lying about a few things though. #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/hHPRLKW5uJ
Cassper is that you?🔥🔥😂😂 #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/Wu2HoRoTCD— ✨Tshegofatso Mphehlo🇿🇦 (@TshegofatsoMph9) December 1, 2019
Mo guy looks like cassper nyovest— T H U L I👑 (@NokuthulaKgowe) December 1, 2019
😂😂 #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/IOtjBFJsbu