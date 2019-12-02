TshisaLIVE

Cassper, is that you? 'Date My Family' contestants have the internet shooketh

And ‘Papa Penny the second’ also made an appearance

02 December 2019 - 10:30 By Kyle Zeeman
A 'Date My Family' contestant had the internet tripping.
A 'Date My Family' contestant had the internet tripping.
Image: Mzansi Magic

Date My Family fans were more defeated than a person who lost out at Black Friday when two friends rolled up looking like musos Cassper Nyovest and Papa Penny Penny.

Thirty-year-old bachelor Sanele Mbatha was looking for love and asked the hit reality show to help him find a bae.

But he must have felt like he was at a concert when he pulled up to Pertunia's house and met her friends.

On the couch was a guy who looked like Cassper Nyovest and another who could moonlight as Papa Penny.

In the end, Sanele didn't choose Pertunia or her friends. Pertunia said it was “a bad decision” and was not impressed by malume.

Still, it was a lot for the game, and soon social media was flooded with comments and memes about the lookalikes.

Some suggested Cassper had been hired to be on the show for numbers, while others were ready to call Utatakho to test for paternity.

Here are some of our favs:

MORE

IN MEMES | Ten reactions to 'Date My Family' return

The reality dating show is back ...and we're here for it!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | 'DMF's' Collen says he ain't a taxi driver, he's a taxi operator!

'DMF's' Collen for the win!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Somizi left shocked by #DMF diss about Durban guys being 'boring'

Fans were left saying 'Oh no she didn't!' when that girl said Durban boys are boring.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Cassper on AKA slap: If I had retaliated, I'd have been called a hooligan TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zakes Bantwini teaching his son isiZulu is cute! TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Thando Thabethe's home is to die for TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Mzansi has decided to stan forever over Mo and Mome TshisaLIVE
  5. Maphorisa slammed for 'overworking' Kabza de Small TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X