Five reactions to SABC 3 confirming Isidingo is ending in March

Forget the Black Friday specials and the start of Dezemba, Isidingo fans were in mourning this past weekend after it was confirmed the show is coming to an end in March.

Rumours about the show being canned surfaced last week when a source told Sunday World the SABC was set to cancel the show because it had failed to attract advertisers.

The broadcaster later confirmed the reports and announced that the final episode of the show would air on March 12.

“The decision to decommission Isidingo was informed by a number of factors which include poor audience ratings during the time slot, decline in revenue and poor return on investment. The organisation was faced with no option but to review the performance of all programmes on the channel that are not performing, and to ensure that the channel’s content is competitive and commercially viable,” the statement read.