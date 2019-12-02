TshisaLIVE

Five reactions to SABC 3 confirming Isidingo is ending in March

02 December 2019 - 11:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Motlatsi Mafatshe and Tema Sebopedi are fan favourites on 'Isidingo'. The show will end in March after more than 20 years of being aired.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Forget the Black Friday specials and the start of Dezemba, Isidingo fans were in mourning this past weekend after it was confirmed the show is coming to an end in March.

Rumours about the show being canned surfaced last week when a source told Sunday World the SABC was set to cancel the show because it had failed to attract advertisers.

The broadcaster later confirmed the reports and announced that the final episode of the show would air on March 12.

“The decision to decommission Isidingo was informed by a number of factors which include poor audience ratings during the time slot, decline in revenue and poor return on investment. The organisation was faced with no option but to review the performance of all programmes on the channel that are not performing, and to ensure that the channel’s content is competitive and commercially viable,” the statement read.

The news was met with shock and disappointment from fans and those within the industry.

They took to social media to air their thoughts about the decision.

Here are just five moods people were in:

Remembering our fans.

Why not other shows?

It shone a spotlight on social issues

We should have watched it more

What about the actors?

