Five reactions to SABC 3 confirming Isidingo is ending in March
Forget the Black Friday specials and the start of Dezemba, Isidingo fans were in mourning this past weekend after it was confirmed the show is coming to an end in March.
Rumours about the show being canned surfaced last week when a source told Sunday World the SABC was set to cancel the show because it had failed to attract advertisers.
The broadcaster later confirmed the reports and announced that the final episode of the show would air on March 12.
“The decision to decommission Isidingo was informed by a number of factors which include poor audience ratings during the time slot, decline in revenue and poor return on investment. The organisation was faced with no option but to review the performance of all programmes on the channel that are not performing, and to ensure that the channel’s content is competitive and commercially viable,” the statement read.
MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC 3 BIDS FAREWELL TO ISIDINGO @SABC3 pic.twitter.com/jS4bmqooZU— SABC (@SABCPortal) November 29, 2019
The news was met with shock and disappointment from fans and those within the industry.
They took to social media to air their thoughts about the decision.
Here are just five moods people were in:
Remembering our fans.
#Isidingo will always be legendary for producing this complex, murderous ambitions we love to hate villain— Bonga Dlulane (@BongaDlulane) November 29, 2019
Cheryl De Villers Haines Le Roux Holmes pic.twitter.com/KOY7LF4wxh
Why not other shows?
So Sabc will cancel good shows like Top Billing,Isidingo etc & leave Imizwilili pic.twitter.com/UtW5UZPbIi— Simon Langa (@simonlanga18) November 24, 2019
No why ending Isidingo. Their producers are doing good with storylines we know soapies on SABC 1 with clueless storyline#Isidingo— Samkelisiwe Fuze (@SamkelisiweFuz1) November 29, 2019
Heban, how can SABC sack shows like Isidingo, Top Billing & Giyani and leave shows like Imizwilili and Roots??😕😕 pic.twitter.com/zUn4v3RCQO— Tãÿđõ Mãwğš Šěñïöř (@Taydo_Mawgs) November 24, 2019
It shone a spotlight on social issues
I will always appreciate Isidingo for how it pushed the queer agenda. It gave us queer representation in a meaningful way and really helped start conversations in our households.— A writer who doesn't write (@thelionmutters) November 29, 2019
From Steve's gay wedding to the infamous threesome with Len, Nandipha and Johnny it did the things. pic.twitter.com/mGtiSdurdS
We should have watched it more
Now I feel guilty for not watching Isidingo like I used to, yaz😕 https://t.co/daycGarQL9— Andi♡ (@andi_mabaso) November 29, 2019
What about the actors?
So these actors will be jobless soon pic.twitter.com/Qk9MLCvrrI— SIMAMKELE (@Shmurds_N) November 29, 2019
tbh, the only Isidingo actor i'm hoping gets really good gigs after the show closes is Motlatsi Mafatshe. he's been the person actor on Horizon Deep since he debuted.— Morena (@Mothupiii) November 29, 2019