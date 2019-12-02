TshisaLIVE

Kabza de Small hits back at exhaustion claims: I've never been more alive

02 December 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Amapiano sensation Kabza de Small has hit back at claims that he is overworked by DJ Maphorisa, and says he has a plan to beat exhaustion this busy festive season.

The pair recently dropped a new album together, titled The Return of Scorpion, and have dominated the charts with their hits for several months now.

But fans were concerned about Kabza's health after Maphorisa posted a video of him in an attempt to hype Kabza's next gig. In the video, Kabza seemingly looked exhausted, and soon fans were slamming Maphorisa for allegedly "overworking" the star.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kabza denied the claims and said he was doing just fine.

"I'm actually very young. I'm younger than Maphorisa. Exhaustion is definitely a false claim. I'm more alive and happy than I’ve ever been in my career," he said. 

The star said he was preparing for a hectic Dezemba filled with gigs by sleeping as much as he can.

"Sleep, sleep, sleep as much as possible, on the road during the week. Drinking lots of water and a cold one here and there just to keep things. But, yea, I'll definitely be trying to strike a balance between the shows and off days for rest."

The pair will be performing at the Corona SunSets Festival in Johannesburg this weekend, alongside Shimza, Themba, Kyle Watson and international star Nora En Pure.

Kabza said fans can expect a real jump during their performance.

"We are about vibes, so definitely just jamming with the fans and just also taking this opportunity to open up the amapiano sounds across races and cultures.

"There will be exclusive music that hasn't been heard before with a touch of the real hits that will keep the crowd going."

According to Maphorisa, the pair's Scorpion Kings EP went Diamond recently, with 100,000 units sold.

