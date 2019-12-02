TshisaLIVE

More than R12bn from Global Citizen pledges distributed in SA

02 December 2019 - 14:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed in Mzansi at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 a year ago. Since the concert, more than R36bn in pledges has been disbursed or allocated in South Africa.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed in Mzansi at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 a year ago. Since the concert, more than R36bn in pledges has been disbursed or allocated in South Africa.
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

It's been a year since Queen Bey visited her subjects in Mzansi for the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, and more than R36-billion in pledges from the concert has been disbursed or allocated in South Africa.

CEO and founder of the festival, Hugh Evans, told SAFM this week they were thrilled with all the commitments that had been met.

He said 16 governments, eight international institutions and foundations and 12 corporates pledged roughly $7.2bn (more than R104bn) to assist development on the continent and in SA.

“A vast majority of those commitments are on track, over 83% on track, and more than R12bn has been delivered across South Africa over the last 12 months.”

Hugh said this money has been used to help solve social, health and hygiene issues.

“It will change people's lives. It will focus on vaccines and immunisations. It will provide safe toilets instead of pit lavatories across schools. It is focused on menstrual hygiene management.”

One of the pledges was from SA-born comedian Trevor Noah, who announced an initiative to provide schooling for hundreds of underprivileged youth who could not afford it. He promised to match all donations to a fund for the campaign, up to R2m.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau pledged $50m (R735m) to support education for women and girls around the world, while Coca-Cola pledged $38m (R558m) to help recycling efforts in Africa.

The Bill Gates Foundation also committed millions of dollars to outreach on the continent, while the US government announced they would donate $1.2bn (R20bn) over the next two years to the fight against HIV/Aids.

On social media, Mzansi was reminiscing about the Global Citizen concert, which took place in Johannesburg a year ago.

People flooded timelines with pictures and memories of the event.

Fans of Beyoncé even christened the day “B'day”.

My Global Citizen Festival: A chaotic end to a beautiful night

The Global Citizen chaos should serve as a lesson learnt.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

IN PICTURES | Beyoncé & other stars help SA designers shine at Global Citizen

The 2018 Global Citizen Festival was a collaboration of music and fashion never seen before on our local shores as it gave SA designers the ...
Lifestyle
11 months ago

WATCH | LOL. The hadedas are freaking Pharrell Williams out!

Pharrell getting triggered by hadedas is the best thing on the internet today!
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Cassper on AKA slap: If I had retaliated, I'd have been called a hooligan TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zakes Bantwini teaching his son isiZulu is cute! TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Thando Thabethe's home is to die for TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Mzansi has decided to stan forever over Mo and Mome TshisaLIVE
  5. Maphorisa slammed for 'overworking' Kabza de Small TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X