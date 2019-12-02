WATCH | Move over Mihlali! Nomzamo met Lewis Hamilton, and it was really cute
Just weeks after Mihlali Ndamase went gaga over Lewis Hamilton at the Singapore Grand Prix, Nomzamo has also met the British racing champ.
The actress jetted off to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend, and got a chance to chill with the Mercedes-Benz team and its leading driver.
When the F1 driver met Nomzamo, the pair shared a few minutes, together chatting and laughing.
In a clip of the pair, Lewis is seen joking with the SA beauty, and at one point even holds the conversation while she startsto walk away.
It is clear he was loving the convo, and sis was stanning real hard!
Writing about her experience, Nomzamo said: “A champion! Such a fantastic human being and an inspiration to a generation. There can only be one.”
Nomzamo's trip comes just over two months after Mihlali had social media convinced she was dating Lewis.
The influencer posted a series of snaps of herself at the Singapore GP cheering for the F1 champion.
One of her Instagram Stories featured Lewis in a store, with the cheeky caption: “You did the best you could, babe, super proud of you. A winner in my eyes.”
The message was accompanied with a loved-up smiley.
She also posted a pic of herself in the bath, with Lewis tagged as the photographer. LOL!
So does this mean Lewis Hamilton is dating @mihlalii_n ? pic.twitter.com/BxYdqmV2p5— 𝐧𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚🍟 (@niyantasahadave) September 22, 2019