WATCH | Move over Mihlali! Nomzamo met Lewis Hamilton, and it was really cute

Just weeks after Mihlali Ndamase went gaga over Lewis Hamilton at the Singapore Grand Prix, Nomzamo has also met the British racing champ.

The actress jetted off to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend, and got a chance to chill with the Mercedes-Benz team and its leading driver.

When the F1 driver met Nomzamo, the pair shared a few minutes, together chatting and laughing.

In a clip of the pair, Lewis is seen joking with the SA beauty, and at one point even holds the conversation while she startsto walk away.

It is clear he was loving the convo, and sis was stanning real hard!