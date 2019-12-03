AKA tattoo has the internet in tears: Here are five reactions, including AKA’s
Dezemba has arrived and everyone is going crazy, especially over a tattoo one fan got of his idol rapper, AKA.
Some fans show their devotion by buying all their fav's music or travelling across the country to watch them at gigs, but one man put his love for AKA in ink on his body.
Super fan Boipusho took to Twitter this week to post a snap of AKA's face and name tattooed on his arm.
@akaworldwide for the love of mega 👆 pic.twitter.com/4PVxSTQzHV— @pusho4life (@Boipusho2) December 2, 2019
He said the tattoo was done “for the love of Mega” and tagged his idol.
Soon the internet was in chaos mode as other users gave their two cents on the tat.
Here are some of the reactions:
What the Mega said
AKA saw it and was flattered. The Baddest rapper said he would like to meet the fan, and then reflected on how he had tattoos of his idols and people were now getting tattoos of him.
I got a tattoo of Michael Jackson ... now, people get tattoos of me. 🐐— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 2, 2019
Tread carefully, he may block you
You do know that there's a possibility that he might block you one day, right? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Hxm5hQnbW9— 👆🏽 Nice 👆🏽 (@Promise30797182) December 3, 2019
Rasta, is that you?
Serious tle..he needs to get his money back🙆🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/iYo6iEzOan— Lerato Mokitlane (@lera2Emerald) December 3, 2019
You could have chosen anyone. Why the Mega?
It could have been your mom,dad,sister or brother but you chose a celeb! pic.twitter.com/UJTXRmBxxr— Chaka.chaka#UpTheBucs (@chaka_unity) December 3, 2019
Young man you have made the worst mistake of your life.....i give you 3 years dat nonsense will disturb your inner peace....— Nyambeni Lutendo (@LNyambeni) December 2, 2019
Don't listen to the haters
Don’t listen to them - keep supporting your favourite artists mfwethu 🙌🏿 it’s your body.— Gugu Ndabezitha (@SissGugu) December 2, 2019
Dope ink, need to get me on of the Mega as well, because "The boy is focused"— Besele Mokotedi (@BeseleM) December 3, 2019