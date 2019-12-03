Cassper on cocaine: I'd never get caught up in the life of drugs

But not everyone was convinced. The rapper was side-eyed by a tweep who asked whether he did cocaine.

Cassper replied: “Never even tried it! Thanks to songs like Jozi City Lights by Morafe. I came to the big city of Johannesburg with a firm mindset that I would never get caught up in the life of drugs. Imagine how heartbroken my mom would be if I snorted my career away. Nah, fam. Ke grand!”