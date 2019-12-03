'Death was an easy way out for Fritz Joubert': Celebs outraged by Anele Hoyana's murder
Celebrities across Mzansi have joined the chorus of outrage about the gruesome videos of Eastern Cape farm owner Fritz Joubert murdering his sangoma trainer Anele Hoyana with the butt of a rifle.
TimesLIVE reported that police were called to Geluksdal farm, Brakfontein, near Gonubie, in the early hours of Saturday when a “cleansing ceremony” turned violent.
During the incident, Joubert locked Hoyana's children, a two-week-old infant and a two-year-old toddler, in the bathroom.
The events were recorded with a cellphone and shared on social media. In one of them, Joubert can be heard spewing racial slurs and seen grabbing the children.
Police confirmed that an officer shot Joubert dead in self defence after he attacked the policeman.
The incident has topped the local Twitter trends list since news of it broke.
Some of Mzansi's most famous faces, including Dineo Langa, Pearl Thusi and Gail Mabalane, took to social media to share their outrage.
Mabalane said Joubert's death was “an easy way out for him”.
This #Anele story...one of the most painful things I’ve ever seen. Wish I could “unwatch” the videos. 💔😭💔😭💔😭💔😭💔😭💔😭💔 So much hatred. #RacismStillAlive 😭💔😭💔😭💔😭💔😭— Gail Mabalane (@GailMabalane) December 2, 2019
Death was an easy way out for him. 😡😡🤬😡😡😡🤬😡😡🤬🤬💔💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/RGGQruYlwB— Gail Mabalane (@GailMabalane) December 2, 2019
Thusi said: “RIP, Anele. Those videos broke my heart. I can only imagine what his family is going through. The South African justice system needs to find stronger measures to condemn acts of racism. As these weeds keep sprouting, they need to be dug, pulled out by the roots and burnt.”
#RIPANELE Those videos broke my heart. I can only imagine what his family is going through.— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) December 2, 2019
The South African Justice system needs to find stronger measures to condemn acts of Racism.
As these weeds keep sprouting, they need to be dug, pulled out by the roots and burnt. 💔
The Queen star Langa called for “accessories” to the murder to be brought to justice and for police to “get to the root of all this evil”.
Where is the person recording the #AneleHoyana murder? Are they not an accessory? Surely they must get to the root of all this evil! How many that were around Fritz are exactly like him?! Uproot the whole damn thing.— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) December 2, 2019