'Death was an easy way out for Fritz Joubert': Celebs outraged by Anele Hoyana's murder

Celebrities across Mzansi have joined the chorus of outrage about the gruesome videos of Eastern Cape farm owner Fritz Joubert murdering his sangoma trainer Anele Hoyana with the butt of a rifle.

TimesLIVE reported that police were called to Geluksdal farm, Brakfontein, near Gonubie, in the early hours of Saturday when a “cleansing ceremony” turned violent.

During the incident, Joubert locked Hoyana's children, a two-week-old infant and a two-year-old toddler, in the bathroom.

The events were recorded with a cellphone and shared on social media. In one of them, Joubert can be heard spewing racial slurs and seen grabbing the children.

Police confirmed that an officer shot Joubert dead in self defence after he attacked the policeman.

The incident has topped the local Twitter trends list since news of it broke.

Some of Mzansi's most famous faces, including Dineo Langa, Pearl Thusi and Gail Mabalane, took to social media to share their outrage.

Mabalane said Joubert's death was “an easy way out for him”.