TshisaLIVE

'Death was an easy way out for Fritz Joubert': Celebs outraged by Anele Hoyana's murder

03 December 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Gail Mabalane is fuming.
Gail Mabalane is fuming.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Celebrities across Mzansi have joined the chorus of outrage about the gruesome videos of Eastern Cape farm owner Fritz Joubert murdering his sangoma trainer Anele Hoyana with the butt of a rifle.

TimesLIVE reported that police were called to Geluksdal farm, Brakfontein, near Gonubie, in the early hours of Saturday when a “cleansing ceremony” turned violent.

During the incident, Joubert locked Hoyana's children, a two-week-old infant and a two-year-old toddler, in the bathroom. 

The events were recorded with a cellphone and shared on social media. In one of them, Joubert can be heard spewing racial slurs and seen grabbing the children.

Police confirmed that an officer shot Joubert dead in self defence after he attacked the policeman.

The incident has topped the local Twitter trends list since news of it broke.

Some of Mzansi's most famous faces, including Dineo Langa, Pearl Thusi and Gail Mabalane, took to social media to share their outrage.

Mabalane said Joubert's death was “an easy way out for him”.

Thusi said: “RIP, Anele. Those videos broke my heart. I can only imagine what his family is going through. The South African justice system needs to find stronger measures to condemn acts of racism. As these weeds keep sprouting, they need to be dug, pulled out by the roots and burnt.”

The Queen star Langa called for “accessories” to the murder to be brought to justice and for police to “get to the root of all this evil”.

MORE

Farmer who beat sangoma to death only pretended to be 'pro-black', says friend

A DJ who was at the Eastern Cape farm where Anele Hoyana, 40, was beaten to death with the butt of a rifle said farmer Fritz “Majeke” Joubert only ...
News
9 hours ago

Julius Malema on Anele Hoyana's murder: 'Black child, you're on your own'

EFF leader Julius Malema has reacted to the gruesome videos of farm owner Fritz Joubert murdering his sangoma trainer Anele Hoyana and terrorising ...
Politics
7 hours ago

WATCH | EFF occupies home of Eastern Cape killer Fritz Joubert, AfriForum denounces murder

The property where sangoma Anele Hoyana, 40, was beaten to death with the butt of a rifle by farmer Fritz “Majeke” Joubert has been occupied by the ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape

Horrifying videos, apparently taken by farmer Fritz “Majeke” Joubert, 45, give some inkling into what drove him into a frenzy of violence in which he ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. #LifeGoals or Bonang wannabe? Fans split over Somizi bubbly deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper on AKA slap: If I had retaliated, I'd have been called a hooligan TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans slam Black Coffee for 'breaking up with Enhle via e-mail' TshisaLIVE
  4. Kabza de Small hits back at exhaustion claims: I've never been more alive TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Zakes Bantwini teaching his son isiZulu is cute! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X