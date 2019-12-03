TshisaLIVE

'He will not be forgotten'- theatre to officially be named after Dumi Masilela next week

03 December 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
"Rhythm City' actor Dumisani Masilela was shot in an attempted hijacking in August 2017. The Germiston Theatre will officially be renamed after him next week.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

A year and a half after it was announced that the Germiston Theatre in Ekurhuleni would be renamed in honour of the late actor Dumi Masilela, the official name change ceremony will take place next week.

The Rhythm City star, who was killed in August 2017, was born and raised in the area.

The news was announced on Twitter by Mzwandile Masina, executive mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni and ANC Ekurhuleni regional chairperson.

Dumi's close friend, TV presenter and actor Zola Hashatsi, told TshisaLIVE he was happy to see Dumi remembered.

“He was an incredible person with so much talent and he deserves to be honoured. Now he will not be forgotten.”

He said two years after Dumi's death, his friends were still in mourning.

“It's only been two years and while we still wait for justice to be served, we miss him. We miss his laughter and energy.”

He applauded the mayor for keeping his promise.

“You get a lot of people at memorials who will stand up and make promises but not deliver. I am really glad the mayor has kept his promise.

