Linda Mtoba has no time for trolls crucifying her for not revealing her baby's name

Actress and new mommy Linda Mtoba is not here for trolls coming at her about her baby or when she's revealing “Beans” name.

The star gave birth to a girl last month and took to Twitter this week to ask people to stop asking her for the name of her child as she isn't planning on sharing it with the public any time soon.

“Please stop asking for Beans name, I haven’t shared it and I don’t plan on doing so,” Linda wrote.