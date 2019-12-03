Linda Mtoba has no time for trolls crucifying her for not revealing her baby's name
Actress and new mommy Linda Mtoba is not here for trolls coming at her about her baby or when she's revealing “Beans” name.
The star gave birth to a girl last month and took to Twitter this week to ask people to stop asking her for the name of her child as she isn't planning on sharing it with the public any time soon.
“Please stop asking for Beans name, I haven’t shared it and I don’t plan on doing so,” Linda wrote.
Please stop asking for Beans name, I haven’t shared it & I don’t plan on doing so 💕— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) December 1, 2019
She also set a social media user straight after he said she was being “too much” and that she wasn't the first woman “who's married with a newborn”.
Well it is my first and I’m going to enjoy it to the fullest. You don’t have to like it I don’t tweet for your pleasure.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) December 2, 2019
Ngiyacela nje shorti ungiyeke https://t.co/6H7fguJnWT
Linda said people love to be rude and are then shocked when they get a taste of their own their medicine, adding that she will not take insults lightly.
Anger for saying please stop asking for the name of my Child that I don’t want to share ? How is that angry? Ppl love to be rude & then get shocked when they get it return. Please do yourself a favor and unfollow me, it’s so easy 💋— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) December 2, 2019
No sweety you tweet how you want, I must take insults from ppl? No.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) December 2, 2019
And my tweet about beans name was not even mad at all. You can tweet how you want.
unfollow my very happy self,If it bothers you that much. Please
If you don’t like someone or something you remove it from your life, it’s so simple. Or am I missing something pic.twitter.com/iB9gePI2De— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) December 2, 2019