Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee divorce: 'I’ve had to explain the unexplainable to my children'

Actress Enhle Mbali has again called for privacy, after announcing her divorce from DJ Black Coffee, telling fans she has had to “explain the unexplainable” to her children.

The Rockville star found herself on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after social media users weighed in on the split. The conversation was sparked after an interview Black Coffee did with City Press, in which he said the couple had “tried everything, such as seeing a therapist and a life coach, but nothing worked”.

Enhle said she would continue to not comment on the situation and asked for silence to protect her children.

“I have not gone to media and will continue on this trend. No comment! I have had to explain the unexplainable to my children, which is really unfair. I once again ask for silence in this time. Please. Not for me, but my children!”