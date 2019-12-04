TshisaLIVE

Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee divorce: 'I’ve had to explain the unexplainable to my children'

04 December 2019 - 08:09 By Kyle Zeeman
Enhle Mbali has once again asked for silence on her divorce.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Actress Enhle Mbali has again called for privacy, after announcing her divorce from DJ Black Coffee, telling fans she has had to “explain the unexplainable” to her children.

The Rockville star found herself on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after social media users weighed in on the split. The conversation was sparked after an interview Black Coffee did with City Press, in which he said the couple had “tried everything, such as seeing a therapist and a life coach, but nothing worked”.

Enhle said she would continue to not comment on the situation and asked for silence to protect her children.

“I have not gone to media and will continue on this trend. No comment! I have had to explain the unexplainable to my children, which is really unfair. I once again ask for silence in this time. Please. Not for me, but my children!”

Meanwhile, social media users slammed Black Coffee for “breaking up over e-mail” amid allegations of infidelity.

“In April this year, I sent a lengthy e-mail to her, in which I suggested that we should separate and she should find a place to stay with the kids and I would pay for it. I did that because I wanted us to improve our marriage and to be more involved with them. But she declined the offer,” he told  the publication. 

Enhle confirmed the couple's divorce last month after it was detailed in a court application filed by her.

In a social media video addressing the issue, Enhle said: “It has a been a long couple of years for me. In all that, all I ask for is silence. Not for me or for anyone else, but for my children. Everything I have done till this day is to protect my children,” she said.

