IN MEMES| 'Skeem Saam's' Leshole is back and still has no luck
Christmas has come early for Skeem Saam fans. Their fav, Leshole, returned to screens, but it seems the break didn't bring the boy any more luck.
The unluckiest man on Mzansi TV remains undefeated after fans watched his relationship with Nomasonto go from bad to critical.
Nomasonto has been playing more games than an Xbox and fans saw trouble in her relationship with Leshole when Mxo arrived on the scene.
From the moment Mxo arrived, it was clear the relationship was in ICU. Still, sis told Leshole not to worry. She said Mxo was family and there is no need to stress.
Eish! Can someone please give Leshole some luck, or a better relationship, for Christmas?
Meanwhile, on social media the streets were pressed and flooded TLs with memes and messages about Leshole and the mess he is in.
They urged him to apologise to the show's writers or find out who has been bewitching him, because he needs to have a better 2020.
Here are some of our favourite reactions.
