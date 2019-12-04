'It hurts you to see me win': Nasty C speaks out amid name-change reports
Could the rapper be changing his name?
Nasty C has hit back at haters who are coming for his crown, after reports that he may have to give up his stage name amid a dispute with his former record label.
With the name, Nasty C has become one of the biggest rappers on the continent.
Now, according to Sunday World, the rapper has allegedly been served with a cease-and-desist letter from his former management company’s lawyers to stop him using it.
They say he does not own the rights to the name.
The dispute is part of a R4.5m suit brought against Nasty C and Mabala Noise by Freeworld Music for alleged breach of contract and unpaid services.
Social media has been filled with reactions to the reports, while Nasty C took to Twitter to take aim at those trying to stop his wins.
"(I) got a lot of enemies. (It) comes with the territory. No coincidence that this happens after such a great run.”
He added that his enemies were touched whenever he won and he would keep giving them chest pains.
“It hurts you to see me win. And I like that sh*t,” he wrote.
The rapper has received support from fans and friends countrywide, including celebs Bonang Matheba and TV host Andile Ncube.
This happened to Nigerian artist Kizz Daniel too.... absolutely ridiculous If you ask me! Infuriating actually! 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/DtUQZ70sm4— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 3, 2019
They can take away the name! But they can never take the man, talent and my love for the kid!!!— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) December 3, 2019
“I heard motherfuckers sayin' they made Hov
Made Hov say, "Okay, so, make another Hov!" @Nasty_CSA https://t.co/9l4iCwsJWv
Meanwhile, fans have already started to plan for life without “Nasty C” and have suggested some really fresh alternatives.
So nasty c can't be nasty c anymore?— Kale Mphahlele🇿🇦 (@KaleMphahlele) December 3, 2019
Here's a few name suggestions;
-nasti c
-Nasty cee
-nesty sea
-nesti see
-mabala fuck yourselves la rasa anyway pic.twitter.com/RlDWtD0u8Y
Nasty C should just start calling himself Nasty See pic.twitter.com/sAm9jFoh5i— Nhlamulo (@Nhlamulo_M__) December 3, 2019
Nasty C can just call himself “ivyson” as a rebrand. These label deals are nonsense.— Theo Manjo (@itsmanjobruh) December 3, 2019
Nasty C should call himself Big T and the T is for Toe pic.twitter.com/sW9doJABVG— biko bigger (@N_many_mo) December 3, 2019
Nasty C can use my name. He can call himself Phasha Manapyane— Phasha Manapyane 🇿🇦 (@phashake1) December 3, 2019
Forget Nasty C we will him Nasty Kid pic.twitter.com/xPgLygyM1T— Bad Influencer ® (@Landless_Native) December 3, 2019