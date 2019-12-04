'It hurts you to see me win': Nasty C speaks out amid name-change reports

Nasty C has hit back at haters who are coming for his crown, after reports that he may have to give up his stage name amid a dispute with his former record label.

With the name, Nasty C has become one of the biggest rappers on the continent.

Now, according to Sunday World, the rapper has allegedly been served with a cease-and-desist letter from his former management company’s lawyers to stop him using it.

They say he does not own the rights to the name.

The dispute is part of a R4.5m suit brought against Nasty C and Mabala Noise by Freeworld Music for alleged breach of contract and unpaid services.

Social media has been filled with reactions to the reports, while Nasty C took to Twitter to take aim at those trying to stop his wins.

"(I) got a lot of enemies. (It) comes with the territory. No coincidence that this happens after such a great run.”

He added that his enemies were touched whenever he won and he would keep giving them chest pains.

“It hurts you to see me win. And I like that sh*t,” he wrote.