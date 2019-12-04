Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop'

Award-winning producer Maphorisa has again been dragged into conversations about Faith Nketsi's music career, after her first performances as a rapper went a bit pear-shaped.

Maphorisa, who has been working with Faith as she launches her music career, found himself trending on Twitter this week after videos of Faith's first few gigs went viral.

Faith first shared a video of a performance on her Instagram account, to mixed reactions.

Most followers said she should stick to twerking or reality shows, while others said she was played by the sound guy.