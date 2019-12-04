Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop'
Award-winning producer Maphorisa has again been dragged into conversations about Faith Nketsi's music career, after her first performances as a rapper went a bit pear-shaped.
Maphorisa, who has been working with Faith as she launches her music career, found himself trending on Twitter this week after videos of Faith's first few gigs went viral.
Faith first shared a video of a performance on her Instagram account, to mixed reactions.
Most followers said she should stick to twerking or reality shows, while others said she was played by the sound guy.
It got worse when another video emerged, showing the audience standing still during her performance and others walking away.
Tweeps soon weighed in on the concert “flop”, labelling Maphorisa the “comedian of the year” for his “prank” on SA music fans.
Maphorisa won't see the gates of heaven for doing this to faith...🤦♂️🤦♂️ https://t.co/S77GKr9qSX— Don spovangton.🍟 (@_kwesta) December 4, 2019
Maphorisa is the greatest producer, but an even better comedian 😂 Yhu! https://t.co/FLTbN1D3Mv— Childish Dangbino (@TipiDang) December 3, 2019
Faith darling— Akhona Daniel♡ (@Luthando_dutch) December 4, 2019
Iyeke le... Its not for you😔☹️#maphorisa https://t.co/6WKUksDNS2
Maphorisa O Dladile Ka Rona Ka Faith 😂 This Right Here 👇Ain't Feeling None 😂 pic.twitter.com/oNbsqnApeB— Echelon™ (@Lebo_Nitty) December 4, 2019
🤣🤣 DJ Maphorisa signed Faith 🤣🤣 Faith Is Weak... Nooo Bafetho pic.twitter.com/yYizbXnk4q— DREAMVILLAN 😎 (@ReeRray) December 3, 2019
Last month, Maphorisa was accused of “sabotaging” Faith's career, after a video of her in studio with the producer went viral. In it, Faith can be heard dropping bars while Maphorisa makes noises in approval.
Maphorisa responded to the backlash, saying SA hip-hop needed Faith and defended his decision to work with her.