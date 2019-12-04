Repeat those words to my face: DJ Cleo claps back at tweleb

Cleo topped the Twitter trends list last month after fans called on him to release a single for the festive season.

They flooded the social media streets and expressed dismay over Cleo not releasing new music like he used to, owning Dezemba over the years.

Fortunately for tweeps, Cleo revealed exclusively to TshisaLIVE that he was dropping a new single.

“It's a good feeling to trend without doing anything wrong. I'm excited that my fans love me, but I never had a doubt about my place in people's hearts.”

Cleo then explained that the reason he had been MIA for a young minute was that he was cooking up something in the studio for fans, which he hoped would be well received.

The hitmaker of so many festive songs back in the early 2000s revealed that the name of his new album was Yile Piano Volume 1, consisting of 20 to 22 songs. “I'm quiet, cooking an album in studio ... only to find that my fans are requesting me to release a single, what a coincidence.

Cleo's feisty clapback got tweeps' tongues wagging. Here's what they had to say: