Repeat those words to my face: DJ Cleo claps back at tweleb
Many think he's the greatest of all time, but one tweleb doesn't believe the hype and has dubbed DJ Cleo one of the most “useless South African DJs”.
Cleo took no time to put Daniel Marven in his place, saying: “I’ll keep it simple. I’m just as opinionated, but you will never see me tweet my opinions on others, because I respect their hustle.”
He then told Marven his opinion meant nothing to him: “You’re entitled to an opinion, but the fact is, that’s all it is ... an opinion. One day when we bump into each other, repeat those words to my face.”
I’ll keep it simple. I’m just as opinionated but you will never see me tweet my opinions on others because I respect their hustle.— www.djcleo.co.za (@djcleo1) December 3, 2019
You’re entitled to an opinion,
But fact is: that’s all it is...an opinion
One day when we bump into each other, repeat those words to my face
Cleo topped the Twitter trends list last month after fans called on him to release a single for the festive season.
They flooded the social media streets and expressed dismay over Cleo not releasing new music like he used to, owning Dezemba over the years.
Fortunately for tweeps, Cleo revealed exclusively to TshisaLIVE that he was dropping a new single.
“It's a good feeling to trend without doing anything wrong. I'm excited that my fans love me, but I never had a doubt about my place in people's hearts.”
Cleo then explained that the reason he had been MIA for a young minute was that he was cooking up something in the studio for fans, which he hoped would be well received.
The hitmaker of so many festive songs back in the early 2000s revealed that the name of his new album was Yile Piano Volume 1, consisting of 20 to 22 songs. “I'm quiet, cooking an album in studio ... only to find that my fans are requesting me to release a single, what a coincidence.
Cleo's feisty clapback got tweeps' tongues wagging. Here's what they had to say:
"One day when we bump into each other, repeat those words to my face" - DJ Cleo— 🇿🇦 Morwa wa Kgabo (@TheRealTokologo) December 3, 2019
Ayeye Taniel pic.twitter.com/gLlKA7WUev
He he he he he taniel this Christmas you will be on the run my guy— tha BigS (@thagombami) December 3, 2019
I hope @DJTira doesn't see this tweet taniel pic.twitter.com/cf2j07o8FN— JABSessions (@Mnosh_034) December 3, 2019
Taniel u DJ Cleo athi ufuna ukukubamba ngezakhe izandle when you meet, wena uthini? pic.twitter.com/i8K9cL2vsV— BleSSed (@blackman_sed) December 3, 2019
I'm disappointed at Daniel, the guy is good at hustling for himself but disrespecting other people is very bad for himself.— KING BONGZ. (@MRKINGBONGZ) December 3, 2019
O dirile phoso @djcleo1 to me you are still the best. pic.twitter.com/hDWPC5m3ye— NDIVHU WA LEKHOSI ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️ 🇿🇦 (@ndivhu_owen) December 3, 2019