TshisaLIVE

Repeat those words to my face: DJ Cleo claps back at tweleb

04 December 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Cleo slammed a tweleb who labelled him 'useless'.
DJ Cleo slammed a tweleb who labelled him 'useless'.
Image: Via DJ Cleo's Instagram

Many think he's the greatest of all time, but one tweleb doesn't believe the hype and has dubbed DJ Cleo one of the most “useless South African DJs”.

Cleo took no time to put Daniel Marven in his place, saying: “I’ll keep it simple. I’m just as opinionated, but you will never see me tweet my opinions on others, because I respect their hustle.”

He then told Marven his opinion meant nothing to him: “You’re entitled to an opinion, but the fact is, that’s all it is ... an opinion. One day when we bump into each other, repeat those words to my face.”

Cleo topped the Twitter trends list last month after fans called on him to release a single for the festive season.

They flooded the social media streets and expressed dismay over Cleo not releasing new music like he used to, owning Dezemba over the years.

Fortunately for tweeps, Cleo revealed exclusively to TshisaLIVE that he was dropping a new single.

“It's a good feeling to trend without doing anything wrong. I'm excited that my fans love me, but I never had a doubt about my place in people's hearts.”

Cleo then explained that the reason he had been MIA for a young minute was that he was cooking up something in the studio for fans, which he hoped would be well received.

The hitmaker of so many festive songs back in the early 2000s revealed that the name of his new album was Yile Piano Volume 1, consisting of 20 to 22 songs. “I'm quiet, cooking an album in studio ... only to find that my fans are requesting me to release a single, what a coincidence.

Cleo's feisty clapback got tweeps' tongues wagging. Here's what they had to say:

MORE

EXCLUSIVE: DJ Cleo set to answer Mzansi's call for new music

'I'm quiet, cooking an album ... only to find that my fans are requesting me to release a single, what a coincidence'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Zozibini Tunzi is more than her 'R30 haircut', fans tell DJ Cleo

Sadly, some followers did not see it the way DJ Cleo meant it.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Brickz's fiancée stands by her man, even though he's behind bars

A love behind bars. Brickz and bae's love-life still going strong.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Fans slam Black Coffee for 'breaking up with Enhle via e-mail' TshisaLIVE
  2. #LifeGoals or Bonang wannabe? Fans split over Somizi bubbly deal TshisaLIVE
  3. Kabza de Small hits back at exhaustion claims: I've never been more alive TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA tattoo has the internet in tears: Here are five reactions, including AKA’s TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper, is that you? 'Date My Family' contestants have the internet shooketh TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X