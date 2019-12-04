TshisaLIVE

She's grown!'- Khanyi Mbau gushes over her daughter, as fans get all nostalgic

“As a single mom, you have made the journey absolutely worth it”

04 December 2019 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Khanyi Mbau's daughter is all grown up.
Image: Instagram/Mbau Reloaded

“Gosh! Where did time go?", were the words uttered by fans after actress Khanyi Mbau showed some love to her now 13-year-old daughter, Khanukani.

Though she's mostly private when it comes to her daughter, Khanyi decided to share a precious milestone in Khanukani's life with an adorable snap on social media.

Khanyi took to Instagram and said how much she appreciated Khanukani for being an incredible daughter and making her journey as a single parent “worth it”.

“As a single mom, you have made the journey absolutely worth it, Khanukani thank you for being such an incredible daughter, walking this journey with you and your understanding is incredible. Congratulations on your academic achievements. I love you, Makhanz.” 

Khanyi's beautiful post got her followers deep in their feels and they flooded her with congratulatory messages about raising her daughter.

Actress Dawn Thandeka King said, “Aaaahhhhh Khanyi maaannn, you're making me so emotional right now, I sooo identify with this moment. Congratulations to her.”

TV personality Maps Maponyane said, “This is special and this is what it's all about! Congratulations on your achievements Khanukani and Well done Khanyi. You're a wonderful mother.” 

Khanyi's brother, Lasizwe, added that the adorable mother and daughter post was “so warm!” 

