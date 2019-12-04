She's grown!'- Khanyi Mbau gushes over her daughter, as fans get all nostalgic

“Gosh! Where did time go?", were the words uttered by fans after actress Khanyi Mbau showed some love to her now 13-year-old daughter, Khanukani.

Though she's mostly private when it comes to her daughter, Khanyi decided to share a precious milestone in Khanukani's life with an adorable snap on social media.

Khanyi took to Instagram and said how much she appreciated Khanukani for being an incredible daughter and making her journey as a single parent “worth it”.

“As a single mom, you have made the journey absolutely worth it, Khanukani thank you for being such an incredible daughter, walking this journey with you and your understanding is incredible. Congratulations on your academic achievements. I love you, Makhanz.”