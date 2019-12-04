Tbo Touch labelled a 'sell-out' in #DataMustFall fight

Tbo Touch has been labelled a “sell-out” after he returned to the #DataMustFall debate this week in light of a Competition Commission report on data prices.

According to TimesLIVE, the commission has found that data prices in SA are higher than they should be, and are anti-poor.

It gave major service providers MTN and Vodacom two months to drop the price of data by about 30% to 50%. It also called for all operators to inform each subscriber, on a monthly basis, of the effective price for all data consumed by the customer.

The report was welcomed by many on social media, who hold hope that prices will drop soon.

But some were angered when media mogul Tbo Touch started doing interviews about the data issue in the wake of the report.