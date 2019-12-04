Tbo Touch labelled a 'sell-out' in #DataMustFall fight
The star 'returned to the cause' after the Competition Commission report this week
Tbo Touch has been labelled a “sell-out” after he returned to the #DataMustFall debate this week in light of a Competition Commission report on data prices.
According to TimesLIVE, the commission has found that data prices in SA are higher than they should be, and are anti-poor.
It gave major service providers MTN and Vodacom two months to drop the price of data by about 30% to 50%. It also called for all operators to inform each subscriber, on a monthly basis, of the effective price for all data consumed by the customer.
The report was welcomed by many on social media, who hold hope that prices will drop soon.
But some were angered when media mogul Tbo Touch started doing interviews about the data issue in the wake of the report.
Radio personality Tbo Touch says he is one of those who have made recommendations over possible prices for data. #DataMustFall #Upfront Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/z7SDnSlrht— eNCA (@eNCA) December 3, 2019
They accused Touch of “abandoning” the #DataMustFall movement he once led when he struck a deal with a major network.
They said he had sold out, and only returned this week so he could take some of the glory from the victory against high data prices.
Tha sell out Tbo Touch is out there trying to use people again for his personal gain with this #DataMustFall campaign. He even blocked everyone who called him out when he was lying about MTN data being cheap two years ago.— Thibos (@ThibosAfrika) December 3, 2019
I can't believe you people are falling for Tbo touch's data scam AGAIN....his using yall to get a deal like the last time,yindaba ni dom kanje mara ai pic.twitter.com/UYOf5PUbju— Mlangeni (@Nkosi_Dlamini_) December 3, 2019
Touch Hd was a flop Tbo is back talking about data , last time he led the movement then cut him a deal homeboy disapeared— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) December 3, 2019
T bo Touch was bought off by network giants,He went mute so quick after discovering how data prices in SA are a ripoff. Now because it’s the lime light he is making a comeback. Too late auti.— mohlala_84🇿🇦 (@mohlala84) December 3, 2019
Guy is lying MTN bought when he started, then he sold out, now he is coming to claim victory, Ramaphosa tendencies— Mandla Sambo (@MandlaSMD) December 3, 2019