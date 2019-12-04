TshisaLIVE

Tbo Touch labelled a 'sell-out' in #DataMustFall fight

The star 'returned to the cause' after the Competition Commission report this week

04 December 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Fans say Tbo Touch 'abandoned' the cause.
Fans say Tbo Touch 'abandoned' the cause.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Masi Losi

Tbo Touch has been labelled a “sell-out” after he returned to the #DataMustFall debate this week in light of a Competition Commission report on data prices.

According to TimesLIVE, the commission has found that data prices in SA are higher than they should be, and are anti-poor.

It gave major service providers MTN and Vodacom two months to drop the price of data by about 30% to 50%. It also called for all operators to inform each subscriber, on a monthly basis, of the effective price for all data consumed by the customer.

The report was welcomed by many on social media, who hold hope that prices will drop soon. 

But some were angered when media mogul Tbo Touch started doing interviews about the data issue in the wake of the report.

They accused Touch of “abandoning” the #DataMustFall movement he once led when he struck a deal with a major network.

They said he had sold out, and only returned this week so he could take some of the glory from the victory against high data prices.

MORE

Tbo Touch's salary diss left Mzansi touched & they dragged him!

It be the same people that turn around and ask you to use your 9 to 5 salary to support their businesses...
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Twitter won't let Tbo Touch 'forget' about 'data betrayal'

Tbo Touch's motivational tweet turned into a platform for some tweeps who don't easily forget, to remind Touch that he "abandoned" the #DataMustFall ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

From being suspended to owning his own radio station - inside Tbo Touch's year

Like many, Tbo Touch has had an interesting year. Shortly after getting suspended by Metro FM amid rumours of an altercation with a fellow staff ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Fans slam Black Coffee for 'breaking up with Enhle via e-mail' TshisaLIVE
  2. #LifeGoals or Bonang wannabe? Fans split over Somizi bubbly deal TshisaLIVE
  3. Kabza de Small hits back at exhaustion claims: I've never been more alive TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA tattoo has the internet in tears: Here are five reactions, including AKA’s TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper, is that you? 'Date My Family' contestants have the internet shooketh TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X