WATCH | Here's what DJ Tira told the Qwabe twins about the industry

Singing sensations Viggy and Virginia Qwabe has described working with DJ Tira as "amazing and a dream come true".

As reported by TshisaLIVE last week, the Q Twins as they call themselves these days was officially released from their contract with Gallo Records and had partnered with DJ Tira's Afrotainment.

They released their first single, Hamba in collaboration with Tira last Friday.

And, it's already tearing up the dance floors.

During an interview on Afternoon Express earlier this week, Viggy and Virginia described the recent events surrounding their career as a dream come true.

They both gushed over how "amazing" DJ Tira is and how he's always willing to share his wisdom.

"Be careful and focus," Tira always tells them.

The twins who exited Idols SA amid a cloud of controversy said they just wanted to put all that behind them.

"We don't want to focus on that and want to rather focus on our way forward and what we're doing now."

They explained that Virginia is the one who comes up with the rhythm of their tracks, while Viggy is the song writer between them.

Last week, Gallo Records publicist Kabelo Ntshole, who said the twins had been released from the record label.

“There was no remuneration that was paid (by them or Tira). It was a straight release. There was a discussion and they have moved over to Tira now.”

Here's the full interview: