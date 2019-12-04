TshisaLIVE

Wendy Parker to Bernard on his graduation: We are so proud

04 December 2019 - 06:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Bernard Parker graduated with a sports management qualification and his wife, Wendy's super proud.
Bernard Parker graduated with a sports management qualification and his wife, Wendy's super proud.
Image: Instagram/Wendy Parker

Sports star Bernard Parker is ending 2019 off on a high note and those close to him couldn't be prouder.

Bernard recently graduated with a qualification in Sports Management, and his wife Wendy paid glowing tribute to her man. 

"A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. Success is no accident.

"It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do. There is no substitute for hard work, 23 or 24 hours a day. We are so proud of you Mr Parker." 

Wendy also revealed that Bernard scooped the top student award the class of 2019. 

She also shared snaps from the special occasion on Instagram. 

Bernard Parker finished top of his class.
Bernard Parker finished top of his class.
Image: Instagram/Wendy Parker

Most read

  1. Fans slam Black Coffee for 'breaking up with Enhle via e-mail' TshisaLIVE
  2. #LifeGoals or Bonang wannabe? Fans split over Somizi bubbly deal TshisaLIVE
  3. Kabza de Small hits back at exhaustion claims: I've never been more alive TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA tattoo has the internet in tears: Here are five reactions, including AKA’s TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper, is that you? 'Date My Family' contestants have the internet shooketh TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X