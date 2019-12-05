TshisaLIVE

Dineo Ranaka on overcoming self-doubt and mistakes

05 December 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Dineo Ranaka is all about the 'live and learn' vibes.
Image: Instagram/Dineo Ranaka

Dineo Ranaka has made many mistakes and fought many internal battles during her long time in the entertainment industry, and says the key to staying positive is to be kind to yourself.

The star recently branched into DJing and told TshisaLIVE that, like many of her past ventures, she has made mistakes on the decks.

She said the lessons she learns from bouncing back from these have helped her in life.

“The most difficult thing is going off stage and knowing that you did not give your best. You know that you have to do this again and have to fight to make sure there is not a mental block that forms that makes it more difficult the next time.”

She said this struggle with self was real, but she drew comfort from those who had come before and overcome their mistakes. 

“You have to remember that even the most established DJs make mistakes. I draw comfort from those who have been in the industry, who tell me that not every gig will be the best gig. You are only as good as your last gig.”

She said that her kids think she “is the coolest mom under the sun”.

“They really think they have a cool mom. They think I have the coolest job,” she said with a laugh.

