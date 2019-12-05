Mmabatho M slams government for taking crimes against women 'lightly'
With the increase of crimes against women in SA, actress and filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho believes that the government is not doing enough to help fight the scourge.
Although the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign commenced last week, reports of women being killed at the hands of men keep increasing. This has angered many and led to to questions about what the government is doing to fight the scourge.
In September, the nation came to a standstill when UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed. Since then, more and more reports of attacks, rapes and murders of women keep making the headlines and the trends list, sparking a debate on social media on what more could be done to stop the killings.
Sharing her frustrations with the government, Mmabatho tweeted a thread that a plan of action should be made by the state to help fight against the senseless killings of women in SA.
“Shot. Stabbed. Set alight. Missing. Raped. Every week a new name, some names won’t even make the news. And a president who doesn’t inspire any hope whatsoever of any action against the war on women. Zero urgency.”
She added that instead of giving a harsher punishment for men, they are rather “protected” by the state.
“Meanwhile, the department of social development is rolling out 'safe spaces for men' and sessions 'for men, by men'. It’s so tragic it’s almost funny.”
Mmabatho was not convinced that the department is on the right track.
