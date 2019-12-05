Rouge wants to host a sold-out one-woman show
After landing her latest music video, Popular, on the trends list on YouTube and Twitter, Rouge has agreed to give people what they want by hosting a one-woman show.
The show, details of which have not been finalised, could make Rouge the first SA female rapper to sell out a one-artist show.
On Twitter, Rouge shared her excitement that tweeps were doing the most and showing her love by making her new music video talk on the social media platforms.
“Team Rouge is showing off. Right now. YouTube and Twitter trends. I think I owe y'all a party or a song or something.”
😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳— #POPULARMUSICVIDEO OUT NOW (@Rouge_Rapper) December 2, 2019
TEAM ROUGE IS SHOWING OFF. RIGHT NOW.
YouTube and Twitter trends. I think I owe yall a party or a song or something.#POPULARMUSICVIDEO pic.twitter.com/EMe2ddlSDO
After saying she owed her fans “something”, a tweep took the opportunity to tell her she owed them a concert with free entry.
Quick to respond, Rouge told the tweep she had a deal.
Another tweep added that the entrance fee could be between R50 to R150 to make Rouge the first female rapper to sell out a one-woman show.
Does that mean the one-woman show is going to be a thing? Fans will just have to wait and see.
How about a entrance fee between R50-R150 to make her the first female rapper to sell out a one woman show— B Y K (@Quint0n_Nkosi) December 3, 2019