Rouge wants to host a sold-out one-woman show

After landing her latest music video, Popular, on the trends list on YouTube and Twitter, Rouge has agreed to give people what they want by hosting a one-woman show.

The show, details of which have not been finalised, could make Rouge the first SA female rapper to sell out a one-artist show.

On Twitter, Rouge shared her excitement that tweeps were doing the most and showing her love by making her new music video talk on the social media platforms.

“Team Rouge is showing off. Right now. YouTube and Twitter trends. I think I owe y'all a party or a song or something.”