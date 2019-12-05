TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in for gospel singer Pastor Neyi Zimu

‘The Vaal has lost a giant, SA has lost a musical titan and gospel has lost a shepherd’

05 December 2019 - 09:21 By Masego Seemela
Gospel singer Pastor Neyi Zimu has died.
Image: Neyi Zimu's Facebook

Social media has been flooded with tributes to gospel singer and pastor Neyi Zimu after news of his death on Wednesday.

Neyi was recently admitted to Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng, for treatment of a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

The news of his death broke on Thursday morning, shocking the country.

In a statement on social media last month, Neyi's wife, Nelizisiwe, said he was undergoing chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides.

Friend and gospel singer Dr Tumi shared his shock and heartbreak at the news on Twitter: “Nothing would have prepared me for that call ... #RIPNeyiZimu. You represented the kingdom so well.

“Thank you for the contribution you have made and how you have touched our lives. Forever loved and your ministry will live on.” 

Using #RIPNeyiZimu, people have been sending tributes and sharing that his songs uplifted them when they were down. 

