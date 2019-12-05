Tributes pour in for gospel singer Pastor Neyi Zimu
‘The Vaal has lost a giant, SA has lost a musical titan and gospel has lost a shepherd’
Social media has been flooded with tributes to gospel singer and pastor Neyi Zimu after news of his death on Wednesday.
Neyi was recently admitted to Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng, for treatment of a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.
The news of his death broke on Thursday morning, shocking the country.
In a statement on social media last month, Neyi's wife, Nelizisiwe, said he was undergoing chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides.
Friend and gospel singer Dr Tumi shared his shock and heartbreak at the news on Twitter: “Nothing would have prepared me for that call ... #RIPNeyiZimu. You represented the kingdom so well.
“Thank you for the contribution you have made and how you have touched our lives. Forever loved and your ministry will live on.”
😢💔💔💔 nothing would have prepared me for that call... #RIPNeyiZimu You represented the kingdom so well. Thank you for the contribution you have made and how you have touched our lives. Forever loved and your ministry will live on.— Dr Tumi (@DrTumisang) December 5, 2019
Using #RIPNeyiZimu, people have been sending tributes and sharing that his songs uplifted them when they were down.
I don't care who you are but this song slaps, siletha konke kuwe, Jesu uyinqaba, nqaba yethu... 🕯️🕯️🕯️ One of the best to heal our souls has been called by God but his music and legacy will live on! Sinenqaba enguJesu.. Rest in eternal peace past Neyi Zimu #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/YGgV91hkaJ— 👆🏽 Nice 👆🏽 (@Promise30797182) December 5, 2019
Got a call this morning from Sis Nelle who says to me “Pastor Neyi has gone to be with the Lord” #RIPNeyiZimu 💔— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 5, 2019
The Vaal has lost a giant, SA has lost a musical titan, and Gospel has lost a Shepard. But HEAVEN has gained a worship and choir leader. His will rest in power ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/e7w8Mc3WiG
Where does one start?!! Pastor Neyi Zimu you have left us broken hearted and shattered! Thank you for your powerful ministry, for loving God, his people and giving it your all! Rest, Man Of God, Rest! Jehova Retshepile Wena! #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/4vRpmfw6Qh— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) December 5, 2019
In 2016, one of the most difficult years in my life, this song kept me going. I played it every single day without fail.— Mazaleni (@SpitchNzawumbi) December 5, 2019
Learning of Pst Neyi Zimu’s passing is shocking and saddening. His ministry in song was so uplifting and healing.
May his soul find rest.🌺 #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/yaQvx25t65
Sad to hear of the passing of Pastor @NeyiZimuMusic . What a great talent; what a gentleman, what a loss. May his anointed music continue to positively impact lives for Christ for generations to come. #RIPNeyiZimu our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimu family. pic.twitter.com/t87wKjPgGk— Thokozani Nkosi (@ThokozaniNkosi) December 5, 2019
I'm 💔 by Neyi Zimu's passing. That man blessed us musically & probably got me through some of the hardest times in my life when I listened to his songs. I was blessed enough to even meet him last year & just chat. Death be not proud. Condolences to his family #RIPNeyiZimu 💔😭— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) December 5, 2019
#RIPNeyiZimu May His Soul Rest In Peaceful Eternity. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/4MwS7YWmbt— YourKidsFaveTeacher👨🏾🏫 (@ThaboAJ) December 5, 2019
#RIPNeyizimu 💔 I never really get sad when a celebrity dies but your death really touched me Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/Yd0RWMDUMO— Kgaugelo 💙 (@kgaugelo_Bosega) December 5, 2019
My heart is in pain, waking up to the saddest news😭Your music knew how to heal souls. Thank you for the wonderful music you’ve shared. Rest In Peace 💔🙏😭 #RIPNeyiZimu— °◦♡sawdY K!°◦♡ (@sawdy_k) December 5, 2019
Thank you for the amazing music. Your music helped me get through a very dark period in my life. Thank you 💔💔💔#RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/1JZR7Qfh5I— Tebogo🇿🇦 Michaiah✝️ Nhlapo🇸🇿 (@___tebo) December 5, 2019
I'm so sad..#RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/rE9I9A3KYp— Mntimandze lo Muhle 😋 (@BSeyama) December 5, 2019
Sometimes we shouldn’t question somethings ....Just let God to control everything ...Death be not proud😔😔😔😔#RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/GbtL25v9p1— Meluleki Simelane 🇸🇿 (@IamSluga) December 5, 2019