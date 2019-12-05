Tributes pour in for gospel singer Pastor Neyi Zimu

Social media has been flooded with tributes to gospel singer and pastor Neyi Zimu after news of his death on Wednesday.

Neyi was recently admitted to Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng, for treatment of a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

The news of his death broke on Thursday morning, shocking the country.

In a statement on social media last month, Neyi's wife, Nelizisiwe, said he was undergoing chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides.