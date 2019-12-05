WATCH | Nomzamo Mbatha: It’s not every day you get to be introduced by Oprah

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is doing the most in these streets and people can't do anything but stan.

Just last week she was rubbing shoulders with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and on Wednesday afternoon she got introduced by America's very own Oprah Winfrey at the talk-show host's Leadership Academy for Girls in Gauteng.

As one of the keynote speakers at the Class of 2019 Valedictory ceremony, Oprah gave Nomzamo a lengthy introduction in which she mentioned her achievements and how she had made a name of herself in the entertainment industry in a short space of time.

“And in just a short period of time, her journey has taken her from an unknown in TV Africa's [talent search] to one of the most sought-after women of influence on the continent of Africa,” said Oprah.