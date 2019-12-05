WATCH | Nomzamo Mbatha: It’s not every day you get to be introduced by Oprah
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is doing the most in these streets and people can't do anything but stan.
Just last week she was rubbing shoulders with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and on Wednesday afternoon she got introduced by America's very own Oprah Winfrey at the talk-show host's Leadership Academy for Girls in Gauteng.
As one of the keynote speakers at the Class of 2019 Valedictory ceremony, Oprah gave Nomzamo a lengthy introduction in which she mentioned her achievements and how she had made a name of herself in the entertainment industry in a short space of time.
“And in just a short period of time, her journey has taken her from an unknown in TV Africa's [talent search] to one of the most sought-after women of influence on the continent of Africa,” said Oprah.
View this post on Instagram
It’s not everyday that you get to be introduced by the incomparable Oprah Winfrey. I remember when I was 14 and the announcement was made that she would be conducting interviews with young girls across the country that would join the academy, I was devastated!! I even considered dropping two grades down JUST so I could attend. To have the opportunity To be in an institution that nurtures young girls from all backgrounds. Fast forward to today and I am giving the Keynote Address at the Class of 2019 Valedictory Ceremony. What a full full circle it is for me today. What an honour for Mama O to introduce me. I know my angels in heaven are having a sing and dance. Today was a humbling day. Today was a good day. . . Dear 15 year old Zamo... Guess what, it gets sunnier as we go along.
Filled with gratitude and excitement, Nomzamo shared on Instagram how badly she wanted to attend the academy when she was a teenager, but couldn't because she was already grades ahead.
“It's not every day that you get to be introduced by the incomparable Oprah Winfrey. I remember when I was 14 and the announcement was made that she would be conducting interviews with young girls across the country that would join the academy. I was devastated.
“I even considered dropping two grades down just so I could attend. To have the opportunity. To be in an institution that nurtures young girls from all backgrounds.”
While her life was way different to what she had expected, the renowned actress was grateful for how it had turned out, especially having her name being uttered from Oprah's lips.
“Fast-forward to today and I am giving the keynote address at the Class of 2019 Valedictory ceremony. What a full circle it is for me today. What an honour for Mama O to introduce me.
“I know my angels in heaven are having a sing and dance. Today was a humbling day. Today was a good day. Dear 15-year-old Zamo ... Guess what, it gets sunnier as we go along.”