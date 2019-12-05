TshisaLIVE

'We prayed he would make it through': Rebecca Malope heartbroken by Neyi Zimu's death

05 December 2019 - 12:09 By Kyle Zeeman
Singer and pastor Neyi Zimu died on Wednesday evening.
Singer and pastor Neyi Zimu died on Wednesday evening.
Image: Neyi Zimu's Facebook.

Gospel star Rebecca Malope is devastated by the death of her friend, singer and pastor Neyi Zimu.

According to the SABC, the musician died on Wednesday night at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng. He was being treated for a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

In a statement on social media last month, Neyi's wife, Nelizisiwe, confirmed that he had  undergone chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides, a form of cancer, at Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Thursday, Rebecca said she and those close to the star had prayed daily for his healing.

“I was so shocked to hear about his death. We were praying that he was going to make it through.”

She said that the gospel fraternity was shocked at losing such a bright talent.

“We know that cancer is a very serious thing, but we did not know that it would be so soon. We don't know what pain he went through and the struggles he went through, but losing someone so young is so heartbreaking.”

Neyi was 49.

Rebecca said she would always remember him for his sermons and dedication to the gospel.

“If I could speak to him one more time, I would tell him how much his ministry meant to me and the nation. Whatever happened, we know he is going to the right place. The ministry will continue in heaven. We will miss him.”

MORE

Gospel star Neyi Zimu has died

The news was confirmed by EFF leader Floyd Shivambu
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Tributes pour in for gospel singer Pastor Neyi Zimu

'The Vaal has lost a giant, SA has lost a musical titan and gospel has lost a shepherd'
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Gospel star's family slam speculation around chemo treatment at Bara

"The choice of placing him at Chris Hani Bara was based on the expertise of medical care and treatment that he would receive there. It was not ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Julius Malema asks Mzansi to pray for sick gospel star Neyi Zimu

Julius Malema has asked South Africans to pray for sick gospel musician and pastor Neyi Zimu
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Fans slam Black Coffee for 'breaking up with Enhle via e-mail' TshisaLIVE
  2. Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop' TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA tattoo has the internet in tears: Here are five reactions, including AKA’s TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee divorce: 'I’ve had to explain the unexplainable to ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Gospel star Neyi Zimu has died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X