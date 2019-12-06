DJ Maphorisa thinks his verse on 'Lorch' is fire & social media agrees
Hailed for killing the music game right now, DJ Maphorisa believes his verse on the hit song, Lorch, is the “best” SA has ever heard.
Maphorisa, who's having a great year so far, shared his thoughts on social media and told anyone who disagreed to go argue with their ancestors.
“I think my verse on Lorch it’s da best verse in all time. Go argue with your Madlozi.”
Go argue with ur Madlozi
It is not surprising that Maphorisa is yet again blowing his own trumpet, as he is known to have confidence and flex game to last his whole life.
He's not been scared to tell people he's the greatest producer in SA, considering the hits he and Kabza de Small have released ahead of the festive season.
In August, he did it again when he shared on Twitter a screenshot of a number of hits he produced.
The Amapiano King bragged that no label would say “no” to signing him. Imagine!
Of course, he's produced hit songs for Africa’s big stars and it doesn't look like he's planning to slow down any time soon.
Here's the flex note of ALL the tracks he has produced:
Though many have criticised the song, Lorch, alleging that it's a copy and paste of Labantwana ama Uber, others have sided with Maphorisa and agreed with his comment.
Here's what they have to say:
