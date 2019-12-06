TshisaLIVE

JR says amapiano is filled with recycled lyrics

06 December 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior, also known as JR, dropped some wisdoms on amapiano.
Image: supplied

JR has a hand in some of the biggest hits that have come out of Mzansi, so when he took to the Twitter pulpit this week to preach a note on amapiano, everyone was listening.

'Yano has swept Mzansi like a flood, but as the genre becomes bigger the lyrics have got more and more attention.

JR took to Twitter this week to weigh in on your favourite genre, claiming that there is only “a handful of songwriters” in the genre.

He said the rest was recycled lyrics.

The sad thing about amapiano is that there’s a handful of songwriters. Everyone else is just (recycling emoji). [I] was speaking to some artists last week who said 'This is Piano haona di rules'.”

He said that someone needed to start writing.

He also defended his credentials, bringing slips on why he is qualified to comment on the year's biggest genre.

