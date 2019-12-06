On my darkest days he was on repeat: Hulisani Ravele distraught about Neyi Zimu’s death
TV presenter and former YoTV star Hulisani Ravele was left distraught by the death of Neyi Zimu this week, revealing how the singer's music helped her through her darkest days.
The musician died on Wednesday night at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng. He was being treated for a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.
In a statement on social media last month, Neyi's wife, Nelizisiwe, confirmed he had undergone chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides, a form of cancer, at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.
Hulisani joined hundreds of mourners who flooded social media with messages of tribute for Neyi.
She shared a video of a prayer session for Neyi two weeks ago, and said the singer had touched so many lives.
2 weeks ago, Sun City, Spiritual Awakening, this special tribute lifting Neyi Zimu up in prayer was performed. 🥺💔 Go well Ps Zimu, you have run your race. You ran it well. You touched so many of our lives. Ro livhuwa. 🙏🏾 #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/ZB2XlAU8Jp— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) December 5, 2019
She also shared what his music meant to her personally, telling a follower that she has never cried so much about the death of someone she didn't know personally.
She said in times of despair she would put on his music, and it was if he was sitting with her.
“I’ve never cried so much over the loss of someone I didn’t know on a personal level. On the darkest days, he was on repeat, it was as if he himself sat in that darkness with me and ministered to me that there would be better days, and they came,” she wrote.
Neyi Zimu healed so many of us.— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) December 5, 2019
Neyi Zimu gave us songs that prayed for so many of us when we couldn’t pray for ourselves. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Thank you for the music Neyi, thank you for the healing. ❤️🙏🏾 #RIPNeyiZimu
So true Ishmael. I’ve never cried so much over the loss of someone I didn’t know on a personal level. On the darkest days, he was on repeat, it was as if he himself sat in that darkness with me and ministered to me that there would be better days, and they came. 🙏🏾 #RIPNeyiZimu https://t.co/o4BG9OxrI9— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) December 5, 2019
There were also touching tributes from EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Reverend Benjamin Dube.
Mbuyiseni said the Vaal had lost a giant and SA a musical titan, while Benjamin said Neyi's death had left him speechless.
Got a call this morning from Sis Nelle who says to me “Pastor Neyi has gone to be with the Lord” #RIPNeyiZimu 💔— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 5, 2019
The Vaal has lost a giant, SA has lost a musical titan, and Gospel has lost a Shepard. But HEAVEN has gained a worship and choir leader. His will rest in power ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/e7w8Mc3WiG
Others in the gospel fraternity also paid tribute.