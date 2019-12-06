Sfiso Ncwane’s son remembers the gospel star: You're still in our hearts

It's been three years since Mzansi lost one of its brightest gospel talents, Sfiso Ncwane, and his family are still struggling to pick up the pieces.

The Kulungile hitmaker died on 5 December 2016 of complications related to kidney failure. His death sent shock waves across the country.

The family remembered the third anniversary of Sfiso's death on Thursday, and his son Mawenza took to social media to pay tribute to his dad.

Posting a picture of Sfiso's hand, Mawenza shared a tear-jerking message to his dad.

“It's been three years since you've left us but you're still in our hearts. Love you, dad”