Sfiso Ncwane’s son remembers the gospel star: You're still in our hearts

06 December 2019 - 11:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Mawenza (left) misses his father deeply.
Image: Mawenza Ncwane's Instagram

It's been three years since Mzansi lost one of its brightest gospel talents, Sfiso Ncwane, and his family are still struggling to pick up the pieces.

The Kulungile hitmaker died on 5 December 2016 of complications related to kidney failure. His death sent shock waves across the country.

The family remembered the third anniversary of Sfiso's death on Thursday, and his son Mawenza took to social media to pay tribute to his dad.

Posting a picture of Sfiso's hand, Mawenza shared a tear-jerking message to his dad.

It's been three years since you've left us but you're still in our hearts. Love you, dad”

Sfiso's widow, Ayanda, also remembered her husband, sharing a video of him performing.

Ma Ayanda also gave some advice to Neyi Zimu's widow, Nelisiwe, following the gospel star's death on Thursday.

“Dear Nelly. Fact 1. Your new life has begun sis 💔. Fact 2. Heaven is sending down an emergency angel carrying a package of divine strength and peace that surpasses all understanding for you. Fact 3. You are entering a very dark, brutal, lonely, cold, unpleasant, horrifying journey that is very easy when you walk it with God and depend on Him. Fact 4. I believe in your strength, woman of God. Qina ntombazane! Ubushade IQhawe! Rest in Peace, Neyi. You served my brother and greater is your reward waiting for you, Qhawe!”

