SNAPS | All the sparkle from Zodwa Wabantu's perfume launch

06 December 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Zodwa Wabantu has launched a perfume range.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Ever wanted to smell like Zodwa Wabantu? Well wait no more, because the “dance queen” has launched a perfume range, Touchable Day and Night by Zodwa Wabantu.

“Having a perfume is a dream come true,” the reality TV star said in a media interview while promoting her new business venture.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE in September that the fragrances were being manufactured in China, while the packaging was being handled in England and New York.

As promised, she launched the perfume on Wednesday night, but before that she shared a snap on Instagram of a truck with her name on it and said: “From today, respect my name, Zodwa Wabantu Millionaire. When you see this truck come and buy my perfumes.”

She went on to share a video of the perfume bottle, available online and on her website.

At the launch, her guests were given the opportunity to test the fragrances, while Zodwa shared videos of herself at the glitzy launch.

And she was not rolling alone. She had her bae, Vusi, by her side to celebrate her win.

Her family and friends were also there to witness the people's person debut the much-anticipated range.

Zodwa also used the occasion to hit back at haters and encourage other women.
