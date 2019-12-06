SNAPS | All the sparkle from Zodwa Wabantu's perfume launch

Ever wanted to smell like Zodwa Wabantu? Well wait no more, because the “dance queen” has launched a perfume range, Touchable Day and Night by Zodwa Wabantu.

“Having a perfume is a dream come true,” the reality TV star said in a media interview while promoting her new business venture.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE in September that the fragrances were being manufactured in China, while the packaging was being handled in England and New York.

As promised, she launched the perfume on Wednesday night, but before that she shared a snap on Instagram of a truck with her name on it and said: “From today, respect my name, Zodwa Wabantu Millionaire. When you see this truck come and buy my perfumes.”