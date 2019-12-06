TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Take a glimpse inside Bonang’s house

06 December 2019 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
B's accolades line a staircase in her home.
Image: Via Bonang's Instagram

Mzansi has been given a peek into Bonang's house and it is fabulous, with a glam room and more.

Have you always wanted to visit Bonang and see her home for yourself? While we don't have the keys, we can show you snaps from inside her crib.

Bonang's house is featured in the December/January issue of SA Home Owner magazine, with the cover showing off B's luxurious dining room.

Additional snaps inside the magazine show her lounge, bedroom, patio and garden.

Her lounge has a touch of marble and large black and white prints on the walls. In the centre is a couch and a trendy set of coffee tables.

Bonang's lounge.
Image: Supplied/ SA Home Owner

One of the best features of the house is B's glam room, dedicated entirely to making B look fab.

The room comes complete with a make-up table and giant mirror with lights to illuminate her face. There are also shelves of shoes and bags, and racks of clothing.

She told the magazine it is her favourite room.

“It has all my favourite things and treasures - my handbags and shoes along with my designer clothes, coats and dresses. And, of course, my make-up and mirrors. Here the magic happens when I turn into a princess! Every woman should have one.”

Bonang has given fans a glimpse of her house in the past, letting Top Billing into her Waterfall Estate home last year.

Bonang's glam room.
Image: Supplied/ SA Home Owner

SA Home Owner is available at all major retail outlets.

