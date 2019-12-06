Sorry! Mihlali just confirmed that she's taken

If you were thinking of shooting your shot with Mihlali this Dezemba, think again. The girl is taken.

The influencer has been the crush for many in Mzansi and has given many fans hope by often rolling alone.

But sis has revealed that she is taken.

Speaking to Yolz recently, Mihlali spilt the tea on her love life and revealed that she is all bae-d up.

“There is someone,” Mihlali revealed, before revealing that she was happy and he was her smile keeper.

Sis said that dude had started hitting on her a couple of years ago but she found him annoying.

She admitted that she “used him” at first and was “a rat”, but the pair are cool.