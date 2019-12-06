TshisaLIVE

Sorry! Mihlali just confirmed that she's taken

06 December 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mihlali Ndamase has a bae.
Mihlali Ndamase has a bae.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

If you were thinking of shooting your shot with Mihlali this Dezemba, think again. The girl is taken.

The influencer has been the crush for many in Mzansi and has given many fans hope by often rolling alone.

But sis has revealed that she is taken.

Speaking to Yolz recently, Mihlali spilt the tea on her love life and revealed that she is all bae-d up.

“There is someone,” Mihlali revealed, before revealing that she was happy and he was her smile keeper.

Sis said that dude had started hitting on her a couple of years ago but she found him annoying.

She admitted that she “used him” at first and was “a rat”, but the pair are cool.

Mihlali has refused to comment on her relationships in the past but joked that she was “dating” Lewis Hamilton a few months ago.

The influencer had social media in its feels in September when she posted a series of snaps of herself at the Singapore Grand Prix cheering for the F1 champion.

One of her Instagram Stories featured Lewis in a store, with the cheeky caption: “You did the best you could, babe, super proud of you. A winner in my eyes.”

The message was accompanied with a loved-up smiley.

She also posted a pic of herself in the bath, with Lewis tagged as the photographer.

MORE

WATCH | Move over Mihlali! Nomzamo met Lewis Hamilton, and it was really cute

Nomzamo had Lewis caught up.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Mihlali: I’m not comfortable wearing revealing clothes in SA

'I'm 10x more comfortable in another country than I am at home. Yikes'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mihlali Ndamase 'craving' a R100k GF allowance has the streets pressed

"I thought that GF allowance question was a joke, why are people catching feelings in my mentions?"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for gospel singer Pastor Neyi Zimu TshisaLIVE
  2. Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop' TshisaLIVE
  3. Gospel star Neyi Zimu has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee divorce: 'I’ve had to explain the unexplainable to ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Wendy Parker to Bernard on his graduation: We are so proud TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X