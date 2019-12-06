‘The best’- Black Coffee praises Siya Kolisi's MASSIVE Roc Nation deal
DJ Black Coffee has joined the wave of congratulations to Siya Kolisi after the Springbok captain signed a deal with Roc Nation.
The sports company, owned by US media mogul Jay Z, announced the deal this week calling our Siya, a “global, unifying figure”.
The first black man to captain the World Cup Champion South African Rugby team in 126 years of the sport. A global, unifying figure. Honored to have you join the family, @SiyaKolisi_Bear. 🇿🇦 #RocFampic.twitter.com/UBeiUpFept— Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) December 5, 2019
Black Coffee recognised the game straight away and took to Twitter to congratulate grootman on his deal.
In a short message he called Siya, “the best”, and praised his achievements.
Actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo also poured praise on Siya, writing on Instagram: “Yeeesss bro! 🔥 Congrats, man.”
Presenter Motshidisi Mohono wrote: “YEYI! You’re GONE! World domination continues. Congratulations Mkhokheli. This just makes my heart sing! To God be the GLORY.”
Maps Maponyane simply wrote: “Congratulations, Bro! Keep flying!”
Jozi rapper Da L.E.S also offered his congratulations.
Speaking about the deal, Siya said it was part of his pursuit to inspire the youth of Mzansi.
“My pursuit of a greater future and inspiring the youth in our country and beyond will never stop. Blessed to take the next step in my career with the Roc Nation Sport family. Looking forward to breaking new boundaries with this partnership!” he wrote.