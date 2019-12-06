TshisaLIVE

Was Mzansi right? Maphorisa jokes about Kabza needing a nap

“I think my partner needs dat nap”

06 December 2019 - 10:21 By Masego Seemela
DJ Maphorisa finally hints that Kabza de Small might be exhausted.
DJ Maphorisa finally hints that Kabza de Small might be exhausted.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

DJ Maphorisa has seemingly admitted that Kabza de Small could be suffering from exhaustion and needs “a nap”. 

The amapiano duo, Maphorisa and Kabza, have been taking their country's duty very seriously by being hard at work and providing the people of Mzansi with hits that they deserve.

However, in the process of producing those hits, Maphorisa found himself on the trends list and being dragged for allegedly “overworking” Kabza, who looked exhausted or sleepy in a video that surfaced on social media recently.

It all started when fans expressed concern about Kabza's health after Lawd Porry posted a video of him in an attempt to hype his next gig. In the video, Kabza looked exhausted, and soon fans were bashing Maphorisa for allegedly “overworking” his partner.

After being dragged in all shapes and form, in a turn of events, Maphorisa took to social media and “admitted” that maybe his partner might really need some rest after all.

Maphorisa shared a picture of Kabza looking like he was sleeping while DJ'ing and wrote, “I think my partner needs dat nap”.

While some seconded Maphorisa in his "admission", others said it was too late for Kabza to rest as they need him to jam into December.  

Though many have called Maphorisa out for not letting Kabza catch a break, he hit back at the exhaustion talk, saying that he's never been more alive.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kabza denied the claims and said he was happy with where his career was going.

“I'm actually very young. I'm younger than Maphorisa. Exhaustion is definitely a false claim. I'm more alive and happy than I’ve ever been in my career,” he said.

It looks like nothing is going to stop the two, who just last week dropped their new album, Scorpion Kings 2, which has people jamming into the festive season.

MORE

AKA tells Mzansi to put some respect on Maphorisa’s name

The rapper slammed claims that Maphorisa is riding Kabza’s wave.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop'

Eish, sis. It's a hard no from us
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Kabza de Small hits back at exhaustion claims: I've never been more alive

"Exhaustion is definitely a false claim. I'm more alive and happy than I’ve ever been in my career."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for gospel singer Pastor Neyi Zimu TshisaLIVE
  2. Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop' TshisaLIVE
  3. Gospel star Neyi Zimu has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee divorce: 'I’ve had to explain the unexplainable to ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Wendy Parker to Bernard on his graduation: We are so proud TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X