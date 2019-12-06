Was Mzansi right? Maphorisa jokes about Kabza needing a nap

DJ Maphorisa has seemingly admitted that Kabza de Small could be suffering from exhaustion and needs “a nap”.

The amapiano duo, Maphorisa and Kabza, have been taking their country's duty very seriously by being hard at work and providing the people of Mzansi with hits that they deserve.

However, in the process of producing those hits, Maphorisa found himself on the trends list and being dragged for allegedly “overworking” Kabza, who looked exhausted or sleepy in a video that surfaced on social media recently.

It all started when fans expressed concern about Kabza's health after Lawd Porry posted a video of him in an attempt to hype his next gig. In the video, Kabza looked exhausted, and soon fans were bashing Maphorisa for allegedly “overworking” his partner.

After being dragged in all shapes and form, in a turn of events, Maphorisa took to social media and “admitted” that maybe his partner might really need some rest after all.

Maphorisa shared a picture of Kabza looking like he was sleeping while DJ'ing and wrote, “I think my partner needs dat nap”.