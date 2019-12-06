Was Mzansi right? Maphorisa jokes about Kabza needing a nap
“I think my partner needs dat nap”
DJ Maphorisa has seemingly admitted that Kabza de Small could be suffering from exhaustion and needs “a nap”.
The amapiano duo, Maphorisa and Kabza, have been taking their country's duty very seriously by being hard at work and providing the people of Mzansi with hits that they deserve.
However, in the process of producing those hits, Maphorisa found himself on the trends list and being dragged for allegedly “overworking” Kabza, who looked exhausted or sleepy in a video that surfaced on social media recently.
It all started when fans expressed concern about Kabza's health after Lawd Porry posted a video of him in an attempt to hype his next gig. In the video, Kabza looked exhausted, and soon fans were bashing Maphorisa for allegedly “overworking” his partner.
After being dragged in all shapes and form, in a turn of events, Maphorisa took to social media and “admitted” that maybe his partner might really need some rest after all.
Maphorisa shared a picture of Kabza looking like he was sleeping while DJ'ing and wrote, “I think my partner needs dat nap”.
While some seconded Maphorisa in his "admission", others said it was too late for Kabza to rest as they need him to jam into December.
Though many have called Maphorisa out for not letting Kabza catch a break, he hit back at the exhaustion talk, saying that he's never been more alive.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kabza denied the claims and said he was happy with where his career was going.
“I'm actually very young. I'm younger than Maphorisa. Exhaustion is definitely a false claim. I'm more alive and happy than I’ve ever been in my career,” he said.
It looks like nothing is going to stop the two, who just last week dropped their new album, Scorpion Kings 2, which has people jamming into the festive season.