TshisaLIVE

Boity labels 2019 her best year ever

"Safe to say 2019 was the best year of my life"

07 December 2019 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Boity is having a good 2019.
Boity is having a good 2019.
Image: Boity/Instagram

"Safe to say 2019 was the best year of my life," these were the words of rapper Boity who's been having a great year so far. 

Boity took 2019 by storm, whether through her sick bars or glamourous trips, she is noted as some of the celebs who have been winning this year. 

Despite getting mixed responses when word first broke out that she was taking on rapping after being an actress and presenter for a young minute, Boity is super glad that she has solidified her space in the hip-hop fraternity.

Just last week, Boity was honoured at Universal Music Group's Night For The Stars award ceremony where she said to have become the first female rapper in SA to go platinum. 

She was honoured and handed a platinum plaque for her single, Wuz Dat, that got stream 3.4 million times. 

While one could say that is impressive considering she just got in the game, Boity said she wasn't prepared for such a victory.

“There wasn't a specific moment when I told myself I wanted to rap. I think it was when Nasty C called me and said, 'I think there's something there', and I think there was a little shift that said, 'maybe, actually..." she said in an interview with TshisaLIVE.  

Showing that she no signs of stopping just yet, Boity told her followers on Twitter that she's going to do the most seeing that she'll be turning 30 next year.

"Next year is not just about 2020. It’s about dedicating my 30s to something spectacular!"

LISTEN | Boity becomes the first female rapper in SA to go platinum

"There wasn't a specific moment when I told myself I wanted to rap. I think it was when Nasty C called me and said, 'I think there's something there'"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LISTEN | Here are the celebs who won big at Universal's Night of the Stars

This is how many streams your faves got for their hit songs.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Boity takes on hip-hop looks

Allow me to reintroduce her, she is Boity Thulo!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for gospel singer Pastor Neyi Zimu TshisaLIVE
  2. Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop' TshisaLIVE
  3. Gospel star Neyi Zimu has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Sorry! Mihlali just confirmed that she's taken TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Take a glimpse inside Bonang’s house TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X