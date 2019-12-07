Boity labels 2019 her best year ever

Despite getting mixed responses when word first broke out that she was taking on rapping after being an actress and presenter for a young minute, Boity is super glad that she has solidified her space in the hip-hop fraternity.

Just last week, Boity was honoured at Universal Music Group's Night For The Stars award ceremony where she said to have become the first female rapper in SA to go platinum.

She was honoured and handed a platinum plaque for her single, Wuz Dat, that got stream 3.4 million times.

While one could say that is impressive considering she just got in the game, Boity said she wasn't prepared for such a victory.

“There wasn't a specific moment when I told myself I wanted to rap. I think it was when Nasty C called me and said, 'I think there's something there', and I think there was a little shift that said, 'maybe, actually..." she said in an interview with TshisaLIVE.

Showing that she no signs of stopping just yet, Boity told her followers on Twitter that she's going to do the most seeing that she'll be turning 30 next year.

"Next year is not just about 2020. It’s about dedicating my 30s to something spectacular!"