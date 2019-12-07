LootLove defends her bae
The star slammed a fan who said Reason’s music had become less lethal since he started dating her
Dezemba may be the time to start chilling out, but LootLove is not about to relax when people come criticising her bae, rapper Reason.
Loot left a social media user breathing through the wound this week when the fan took to Twitter to say Reason didn't do it for him any more.
“From the day Reason came out official to start dating LootLove, I don't know if I'm paranoid or what, but his music doesn't impress me any more. He was on my top five,” the fan said.
from the day @ReasonHD came out official to be dating @LootLove I don't know if I'm paranoid or what...but his music doesn't impress me nomore..he was on my Top 5😔— 🇸🇿Ungqongqoshe Wongqongqoshe🇸🇿 (@gee_khalifa) December 3, 2019
Loot was not impressed and told the tweep he could have outgrown the rapper.
“In your grown age, you’re telling me you haven’t figured out that it’s possible to outgrow or just simply not like the music an artist makes?” she said, before telling the person to take their tendencies elsewhere.