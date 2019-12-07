LootLove defends her bae

Dezemba may be the time to start chilling out, but LootLove is not about to relax when people come criticising her bae, rapper Reason.

Loot left a social media user breathing through the wound this week when the fan took to Twitter to say Reason didn't do it for him any more.

“From the day Reason came out official to start dating LootLove, I don't know if I'm paranoid or what, but his music doesn't impress me any more. He was on my top five,” the fan said.