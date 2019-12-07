TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Khumo's sermon on 'power women' is everything!

07 December 2019 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Khumo Mahlangu is a fav.
Khumo Mahlangu is a fav.
Image: Supplied.

Celebrity couple Toll Ass Mo and Mome's five-year-old daughter, Khumo has a strong message for all women. 

For those of you who are familiar with the little girl, you will know that she is wise beyond her years, is witty and funny. 

Khumo recently felt like she needed to remind young girls of how strong they are. 

"I know all the boys think you're weak, but we're not! We are power women. We're not housewives, we're not weak." 

Yaaasss princess Khumo! 

Linda Mtoba has no time for trolls crucifying her for not revealing her baby's name

'I haven’t shared it and I don’t plan on doing so'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Fans slam Black Coffee for 'breaking up with Enhle via e-mail'

Users flocked to Twitter to slam the DJ for 'breaking up through email' and offer prayers for Enhle
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

AKA’s 'Fees For All' concert set to raise millions for students in need

The Supa Mega's upcoming #FeesForAllMegaConcert aims to alleviate the country's overflowing student debt.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Fans think Prince Kaybee just threw shade at Cassper 'Sasko Sam' Nyovest

Prince Kaybee has a new nickname for someone
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for gospel singer Pastor Neyi Zimu TshisaLIVE
  2. Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop' TshisaLIVE
  3. Gospel star Neyi Zimu has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Sorry! Mihlali just confirmed that she's taken TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Take a glimpse inside Bonang’s house TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X