TshisaLIVE

Brenden Praise applauds his wife for teaching their daughter to be 'fierce and confident'

08 December 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Brenden Praise and Mpumi celebrate their child's first birthday.
Brenden Praise and Mpumi celebrate their child's first birthday.
Image: Instagram/ Brenden Praise

Soulful singer Brenden Praise's daughter recently turned one and to mark the momentous occasion, he also paid tribute to his wife Mpumi. 

He shared a heartfelt message on Instagram dedicated to his queen and princess.

“Happy birthday to my princess! We decided to start the celebrations early by having an amazing photo shoot to capture this incredible milestone.

"My princess is ready to reign as Queen Manje she’s a big girl! Can't believe it’s been a year. Mpumi, thank you for being the best mom in the world, teaching her to be confident and fierce. Love you guys. PS- the grand piano is her bday gift.” 

When Brenden announced that their baby girl had made her grand entry into the world, he described her as the "perfect gift". 

“This past week has been the pinnacle of joy for us, God has blessed us with this perfect gift. It’s an incredible feeling, one I struggle to put into words but I’m grateful that we’ve been entrusted with the responsibility of raising this young Queen," he said on Instagram at the time. 

Brenden Praise on becoming a dad: God has blessed us with this perfect gift

Brenden Praise and his wife welcomed a queen into the world.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Baby spas help give infants a much-needed head start in development

From “surfing” on mashed potatoes to floating in neonatal water pods, besotted parents are splashing out to ensure their babies stay ahead of the ...
News
4 months ago

WATCH | Here's what DJ Tira told the Qwabe twins about the industry

The Qwabe twins are cementing their place in the music industry.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for gospel singer Pastor Neyi Zimu TshisaLIVE
  2. Sorry! Mihlali just confirmed that she's taken TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Take a glimpse inside Bonang’s house TshisaLIVE
  4. Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop' TshisaLIVE
  5. Just like Kanye, Sizwe owns a mountain and everyone is shooketh TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X