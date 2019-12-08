TshisaLIVE

Ntokozo Mbambo ecstatic about her latest single

08 December 2019 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo is ecstatic at the release of her latest single.
Gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo is ecstatic at the release of her latest single.
Image: Via Instagram

Gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo gave a stunning performance during the launch of her new single,  Jehovah You Reign, in Bryanston this week.

Ntokozo collaborated with Jonathan Butler on the song,

People braved the cold weather and came in large numbers to celebrate the special day with their queen. 

“I'm really excited about it. This single is something that I wanted to release for the longest time. It's been a couple of months working on it, but I spoke to my husband and my team about it two years back and it was something that we put on the shelf.

“We said, 'yah, it will happen when it happens', and this year I was like, 'we really need to make this happen'," she said.

She added that everything came together nicely and happened very quickly.

“It's like when you get a yes, nobody can say no, and things fell into place perfectly,” she said.

Ntokozo kept the the fans on their feet and moved by her powerful voice.

MORE

Ntokozo Mbambo says Good Friday is the greatest love story ever told

The greatest love of all, ain't the one Whitney Houston sang abou according to Ntokozo Mbambo.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo's double heartbreak: It hurts so bad

The gospel star has faced the heartbreak of losing both her brother and sister in a matter of weeks. Gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo is nursing a broken ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for gospel singer Pastor Neyi Zimu TshisaLIVE
  2. Sorry! Mihlali just confirmed that she's taken TshisaLIVE
  3. Just like Kanye, Sizwe owns a mountain and everyone is shooketh TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Take a glimpse inside Bonang’s house TshisaLIVE
  5. Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X