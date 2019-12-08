Ntokozo Mbambo ecstatic about her latest single

Gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo gave a stunning performance during the launch of her new single, Jehovah You Reign, in Bryanston this week.

Ntokozo collaborated with Jonathan Butler on the song,

People braved the cold weather and came in large numbers to celebrate the special day with their queen.

“I'm really excited about it. This single is something that I wanted to release for the longest time. It's been a couple of months working on it, but I spoke to my husband and my team about it two years back and it was something that we put on the shelf.

“We said, 'yah, it will happen when it happens', and this year I was like, 'we really need to make this happen'," she said.

She added that everything came together nicely and happened very quickly.

“It's like when you get a yes, nobody can say no, and things fell into place perfectly,” she said.

Ntokozo kept the the fans on their feet and moved by her powerful voice.