WATCH | Here's why Trevor Noah is his grandmother’s favourite grandchild

08 December 2019 - 10:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Trevor Noah is a whole mood and according to his gran "hasn't forgotten his roots".
Image: REUTERS

Trevor Noah believes that he's the apple of his grandmother's eye. 

The Daily Show host was asked about how he's able to switch accents so easily, and he explained that it's because he comes from a mixed-race family, where everyone has different accents. 

"Everyone in my family has a different accent, so my dad, my dad's family. My mom, my mom's family...everyone has like a hybrid because everyone moved around a lot. So whenever you go to a different house, it's just easier to speak to them in their accent than to try..." 

Trevor added that he and his cousins were lucky enough to go to Model C schools, so naturally had different accents to their parents. 

"I think that's why I'm actually my grandmother's favourite grandchild cause all the other grandkids speak to her in the accents that they learned at school and with me she's like 'oh Trevor he's never forgotten his roots,'" he said.

Cava the video:

