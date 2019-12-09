Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' message to Zozibini Tunzi

TshisaLIVE

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has welcomed Zozibini Tunzi to the 'sisterhood'.
Image: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Former Miss SA and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has joined the rest of the nation in celebrating newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

Zozibini took the title at a glitzy awards ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday. She beat 90 women to scoop the coveted title.

Demi-Leigh, who won the crown in 2017, shared her excitement on social media, welcoming Zozibini to the “sisterhood”.

“South Africa, She did it! Congratulations Zozibini, what a woman you are! Ps: I have a NYC to-do list for you.” 

In a video shared on Miss Universe's Twitter account, Demi-Leigh said: “South Africa, we did it again! We did it again! Zozi, we are so proud of you, welcome to the Miss Universe sisterhood. We're all rooting for you. You did it! You did it!”

