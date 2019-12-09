Mzansi's 'best' rappers honoured at new SA hip-hop museum

Some of Mzansi's greatest emcees were inducted into the hip-hop museum in Johannesburg this week, including legends such as HHP, Pro and Skwatta Kamp.

The museum, housed in Museum Africa in Johannesburg, will open next year but recently unveiled its Hennessy Wall of Fame.

The wall pays tribute to those who have laid the foundations for the hip-hop industry and took it forward. It includes rappers, graffiti artists, producers and promoters.

The first 26 inductees included old school legends like Proverb, Pro, Skwatta Kamp and HHP, as well as, current chart-toppers AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Tumi Molekane and Kwesta.

There was even space for Die Antwoord star Watkin Jones, but sadly not for the likes of Khuli Chana, Tuks Senganga, Mo Molemi, K.O, Okmalumkoolkat, JR, Anatii or Nasty C.