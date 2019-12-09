TshisaLIVE

Mzansi's 'best' rappers honoured at new SA hip-hop museum

09 December 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
HHP is honoured in the museum.
Some of Mzansi's greatest emcees were inducted into the hip-hop museum in Johannesburg this week, including legends such as HHP, Pro and Skwatta Kamp.

The museum, housed in Museum Africa in Johannesburg, will open next year but recently unveiled its Hennessy Wall of Fame.

The wall pays tribute to those who have laid the foundations for the hip-hop industry and took it forward. It includes rappers, graffiti artists, producers and promoters.

The first 26 inductees included old school legends like Proverb, Pro, Skwatta Kamp and HHP, as well as, current chart-toppers AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Tumi Molekane and Kwesta.

There was even space for Die Antwoord star Watkin Jones, but sadly not for the likes of Khuli Chana, Tuks Senganga, Mo Molemi, K.O, Okmalumkoolkat, JR, Anatii or Nasty C.

Here's a full list of the inductees for this year:

• HHP (Rapper)

• Pro Kid (Rapper)

• P.O. C (Hip hop group)

• Amu (Rapper + producer)

• Ready D (DJ)

• Skwatta Kamp (Rap group)

• Gogga (Graffiti)

• Falco (Graffiti)

• Bionic (DJ & promoter)

• Battlekat (Producer)

• Cassper Nyovest (Rapper & promoter)

• Goddessa (Rappers)

• Tumi (Rapper & record label owner)

• Watkin Jones (Rapper)

• Lee Kasumba (Radio host)

• Hymphatic Thabz (Rapper)

• Osmic Menoe (Promoter)

• Kenzhero (Promoter & DJ)

• Lance Stehr (Record label owner)

• AKA (Rapper)

• Slikour (Rapper)

• Da Les (Rapper)

• Proverb (Rapper)

• Thasso (Producer)

• Emile XY (Pioneer)

• Kwesta (Rapper)

The 26 inductees of the Hennessy Wall of Fame.
The wall was created in partnership with Back to the City festival and South African Hip Hop awards founder Osmic Menoe.

He said the list “represents the best of the best” in hip-hop.

According to it's creators, the 26 inductees were judged according to: how long the creative has been active, their cultural impact, their consistency in affecting change to culture and their accolades.

New names will be added to the list every three years, following panel approval.

