Prince Kaybee on plans for 2020: 'I plan to dominate the international market'

With their 2020 visions on most people's minds as the year draws to a close, Prince Kaybee shared that he plans to dominate the international market with his music.

Kaybee has been making waves in the music industry in 2019 after releasing his album Re Mmino and the EP Crossover.

After all the success and incredible song streams he has had this year, Kaybee told TshisaLIVE during a sit-down interview that he wants to familiarise himself with the overseas market.

Just like the name of his EP, it would literally mean he would have to “cross over” to suss out what is trending over the shores, and learn the sounds that are making all kinds of vibes outside the borders of SA.

“Crossing over meanyou have to go out of the country with your own money and listen to what's trending out there, so we did just that with the EP, or at least I think so. We'll see what the people say.”