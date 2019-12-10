AKA blasted for implying Jacob Zuma is not to blame for load-shedding
Rapper AKA, an outspoken and proud supporter of the ANC, is feeling the heat on Twitter for implying that former president Jacob Zuma's hands are clean when it comes to load-shedding.
On Monday, the power utility implemented stage 6 load-shedding, the highest ever carried out in SA.
While many South Africans expressed frustration at the power cuts, AKA said they “must lie” in the bed they made when they called for Zuma's exit in February 2018.
So y’all kicked Zuma out and now we at Stage 6. Made your bed, sleep in it.— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 9, 2019
Political analyst Mighti Jamie called him out by sharing a video call between President Cyril Ramaphosa and AKA during the May elections. In a separate tweet, Jamie said AKA campaigned “for the stage 6 president”.
Who was it that said— King of Leon. (@MightiJamie) December 10, 2019
“Mr President you are amazing for doing stuff like this, you are doing amazing things for our country”
Then said
“Y’all removed Zuma, you made your bed now sleep in it”
Then said
“I voted ANC you voted EFF, shut the fuck up”
The north remembers. pic.twitter.com/cEYoKUfkmC
Your political leadership...your Supastar finisher what what 👀— King of Leon. (@MightiJamie) December 9, 2019
This homie was supporting CR17 though. Taking video calls and everything.
Doesn’t he know that CR17 and Corporate South Africa led the push to remove Zuma?
He campaigned for the stage 6 President. https://t.co/hkfo9GYENv
EFF MP Naledi Chirwa also called him out.
No Kiernan. The issue is the ANC that you were a mascot for. Don’t you remember the twerking festival you had with Ramaphosa on Instagram live? https://t.co/qtCNcugu1k— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) December 9, 2019
Here's a glimpse of what other tweeps had to say:
I really thought Cyril was going to turn SA around. But wow, he’s sure proven me wrong. Now I’m unemployed, broke, hungry, cold and in the dark. The future out kids in this country is questionable!— Debbie Thunder ♡♡♡ (@debbiliciouse) December 9, 2019
The same Zuma who milked Eskom dry with Guptas? 😏 pic.twitter.com/oRS94mihRV— Ndingu Amanda (@NdinguAmanda) December 9, 2019
I bet you @akaworldwide won't be getting video calls anytime soon.— Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) December 9, 2019