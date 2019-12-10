TshisaLIVE

AKA blasted for implying Jacob Zuma is not to blame for load-shedding

10 December 2019 - 13:56 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Rapper AKA says South Africans 'must lie' in the bed they made when they called for Jacob Zuma's exit in February 2018.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Rapper AKA, an outspoken and proud supporter of the ANC, is feeling the heat on Twitter  for implying that former president Jacob Zuma's hands are clean when it comes to load-shedding. 

On Monday, the power utility implemented stage 6 load-shedding, the highest ever carried out in SA. 

While many South Africans expressed frustration at the power cuts, AKA said they “must lie” in the bed they made when they called for Zuma's exit in February 2018.

Political analyst Mighti Jamie called him out  by sharing a video call between President Cyril Ramaphosa and AKA during the May elections. In a separate tweet, Jamie said AKA campaigned “for the stage 6 president”.

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa also called him out.

Here's a glimpse of what other tweeps had to say:

