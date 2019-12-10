AKA blasted for implying Jacob Zuma is not to blame for load-shedding

Rapper AKA, an outspoken and proud supporter of the ANC, is feeling the heat on Twitter for implying that former president Jacob Zuma's hands are clean when it comes to load-shedding.

On Monday, the power utility implemented stage 6 load-shedding, the highest ever carried out in SA.

While many South Africans expressed frustration at the power cuts, AKA said they “must lie” in the bed they made when they called for Zuma's exit in February 2018.