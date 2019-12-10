TshisaLIVE

AKA tells Nigeria to keep Cardi B as SA has the Rugby World Cup

Is this beef rewarmed?

10 December 2019 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Award-winning hip-hop star AKA has again sparked a debate on Nigeria and SA.
Image: AKA/Twitter

Weeks after he exchanged words with Nigerian singer Burna Boy, rapper AKA has again sparked a debate between Nigeria and SA.

It arose when a viral video surfaced of Miss Nigeria doing the most to get to newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi on Sunday to congratulate her.  

The clip fascinated many people, who admired her spirit and love for a fellow African.  

Others were motivated by the finalist's pure heart and good intentions.

However, one tweep took a jab at award-winning rapper AKA, saying if the roles were reversed he didn't believe an SA beauty pageant contestant would do the same for a Nigerian winner.

In a now-deleted tweet, the tweep compared with situations and inserted AKA, saying that he would complain about losing like he usually does when SA loses against Nigeria.

Unfazed, AKA replied: “I guess we’ll never know,” as he waved the SA flag high using emojis.

Another tweep tagged AKA in a message about US rapper Cardi B visiting Nigeria.

“Cardi B went to Nigeria, met their celebrities and sealed off music deals. Cardi B went to Ghana, ate Ghana Jollof and started purging. I pray she doesn't go to SA, who will she meet? AKA? That guy wouldn't mind asking Cardi B to way bill bleaching cream to him.”

Supa Mega didn't lose his cool. He responded by saying there were “different levels” to this life thing.

“We had the World Cup. You had Cardi B. Different levels,” he wrote, later sharing a snap of Zozibini winning Miss Universe.

