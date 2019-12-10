AKA tells Nigeria to keep Cardi B as SA has the Rugby World Cup

Weeks after he exchanged words with Nigerian singer Burna Boy, rapper AKA has again sparked a debate between Nigeria and SA.

It arose when a viral video surfaced of Miss Nigeria doing the most to get to newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi on Sunday to congratulate her.

The clip fascinated many people, who admired her spirit and love for a fellow African.

Others were motivated by the finalist's pure heart and good intentions.

However, one tweep took a jab at award-winning rapper AKA, saying if the roles were reversed he didn't believe an SA beauty pageant contestant would do the same for a Nigerian winner.

In a now-deleted tweet, the tweep compared with situations and inserted AKA, saying that he would complain about losing like he usually does when SA loses against Nigeria.

Unfazed, AKA replied: “I guess we’ll never know,” as he waved the SA flag high using emojis.